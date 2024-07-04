With the much-awaited July 17 release of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone, Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India. In addition to verifying the release date, the South Korean tech behemoth has teased important information about its next smartphone, such as the processing specifications, display technology, camera configuration, and remarkable battery life.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G – Leaked Specs and Features

With a gorgeous sAMOLED display that has an amazing peak brightness of 1000 nits and a smooth, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung is really putting it all on show. It doesn’t end there; the front-facing camera is tastefully integrated into the svelte “Infinity-O” design. Furthermore, Samsung is pleased to reveal that the Galaxy M35 5G will be the first model in its lineup to use the tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. This is the epitome of inventiveness!

Strong Performance

Be ready for performance never seen before, with the Galaxy M35 5G,! With its cutting-edge Exynos 1380 CPU, which is built on a sophisticated 5nm architecture, Samsung is raising the bar for performance and efficiency.

With a sizable vapour cooling chamber that guarantees ideal thermal management, even during extended gaming sessions, this smartphone powerhouse not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Its remarkable 6000mAh battery and quick 25W cable charging capability, Samsung has gone above and beyond to provide flawless all-day usage. The Galaxy M35 5G offers unmatched performance and dependability that keeps up with your busy lifestyle, whether you’re hammering out business duties or immersing yourself in intense gaming. Redefining what a smartphone is capable of, this is innovation at its best.

Seize Every Second with Accuracy

Awaiting Developments for the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Get ready to be amazed by the vast array of new features that the Galaxy M35 5G offers! With stronger security features like Knox Vault and the powerful Knox security platform, Samsung is upping the ante when it comes to safeguarding your personal information.

Not only that, but Samsung is also bringing in Tap and Pay capability with Samsung Wallet, which will make regular purchases easier and more simple than before. These technological advances guarantee that your interactions with the Galaxy M35 5G are safe and smooth from beginning to end. They also aim to give unparalleled usability and peace of mind.