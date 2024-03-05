Korean-based giant Samsung has been seeing a huge increase in sales for its smartphone lineup within the Indian smartphone market, be it from the flagship to the Galaxy S series flagships to the affordable yet premium Galaxy A to Galaxy M and even Galaxy F series has been among the best smartphones selling like hotcakes!

To take things further, we have Samsung India again coming up with the all-new Galaxy F series smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone, which is now even more improved in specification and price.

So, if you have been looking to upgrade or even buy a new budget-friendly phone for this year, here we have got you covered with the details you need to know.

Samsung India launches the all-new Galaxy F15 5G Smartphone with Triple Camera and More

Samsung India launched the new Galaxy F15 5G series, the new 5G phone with a slight upgrade over its predecessor model, the F14 smartphone.

Let’s now talk about the specification side first; here you get a more prominent display, which is a 6.5-inch panel, which is a Super AMOLED display that supports a peak resolution of FHD+, which makes it among the lesser phones that come with an AMOLED panel and FHD+, resolution display. Also, this display supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Besides the internal specification, we also have Samsung’s focus on offering the best security features for its users to make this phone the right choice for you for a longer runner.

Samsung has promises to provide around five years of Security Patch updates with four years of OS upgrades, too, which means that you will be all good with the latest OS and security features up till 2029, which is something you get primarily with flagship smartphones.

Software and Processor

Regarding the software side, Samsung again takes an edge over its competition, where you get the latest Samsung OneUI 5 out of the box, which will work over the Android 14.

The smartphone gets power from the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and the all-new 6GB of RAM.

Camera and Storage Specs

That was about the display and the security upgrades; Samsung India has also focused on improving the camera specs, where now you get this new Galaxy F15 5G smartphone with all-new triple-housed cameras housed in a vertical line.

The smartphone comes with the primary 50MP sensor alongside a 5MP second sensor, and you also get a 2MP telephoto shooter. And on the front side, you get the new 13MP selfie shooter, too. And talking about the storage side, here you get the latest news: 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB.

Battery Specs

Samsung’s phones have always been known for their best specs out of the box, and this remains the same with the all-new Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone.

Now, this phone comes with an amazingly more significant whooping 6000 mAh battery, which is more than enough to power up your phone for a whole day with intense usage, and even the smartphone can last for two days.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G – India Price

Talking about the pricing side of the all-new Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, here you get the all-new smartphone with a fantastic set of features. Moving to the pricing side, the smartphone comes in two different variants, with a 4GB or 6GB RAM variant.

Talking about the pricing of the new Galaxy F15 5G smartphone, the first base variant, which comes with 4GB of RAM combined with 128GB of storage, will be sold for a price tag of Rs. 12,999, and if you need more RAM, then you get a 6GB of RAM combined with 128GB of storage which is selling for just Rs. 14,499.

The smartphones comes in three different color options which includes Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green.

