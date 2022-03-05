Samsung refreshes its mid-range lineup with Galaxy M23, M33, A13 & A23 for 2022

Samsung appears to be focused on the mid-range category, as seen by the introduction of the new Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33, Galaxy A13, and Galaxy A23 phones. While the new Galaxy M-series phones enable 5G, the Galaxy A-series phones only support 4G. Here are all the specifics.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy M23, M33

The Galaxy M23, for example, has a 6.6-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The gadget is touted to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 750G CPU (albeit the official description gives no indication of it), 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card).

In the camera portion, there are three cameras (arranged vertically): a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera featured in the smartphone is of 8MP in resolution.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery as well as runs One UI 4.1 on Android 12, which is a fantastic thing. Samsung Knox, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and other features are also included. The Galaxy M23 is available in Deep Green and Light Blue. The Galaxy M33, on the other hand, has a few differences. To begin with, the design is unique, with a square-shaped back camera hump.

Despite this, the presentation is the same. The chipset is also unique in that it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 and is available in two RAM+storage configurations: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both of which enable expandable storage.

While the camera is basically the same as the M23, the M33 features an extra camera in the shape of a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a larger 6,000mAh battery, Android 12-based One UI 4.1, a fingerprint scanner, and other features. The Galaxy M33 is available in three different colors: green, blue, and brown.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy A13, A23

The Galaxy A13 is not the same as the Galaxy A13 5G phone that was released last year. It has a 6.6-inch TFT display with a low refresh rate and is powered by an unidentified octa-core SoC. This is accompanied by three RAM+storage configurations: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

It has four rear cameras, as compared to three on the 5G model, including a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing features in the smartphone are of 8MP in resolution.

The gadget has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes in four pastel colors: Blue, Peach, White, and Black. Except for a few differences, the Galaxy A23 is quite identical to the Galaxy A13. It comes with two RAM+storage options: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, an AMOLED display, and an octa-core CPU with varying clock speeds (2.4GHz and 1.9GHz).

Is the pricing confirmed for the new Samsung mid-range lineup?

Whilst also Samsung has officially launched the new Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones, no pricing or availability information has been released as of this writing.

