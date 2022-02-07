Samsung Smartphone Materials to be Environment Friendly here after

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is anticipated to go on sale in the coming days. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is likely to reveal numerous fresh announcements about the future flagship. One of these is the introduction of new materials for Samsung cellphones. This is a new endeavor by Samsung to make technology more environmentally friendly.

Material for Samsung Smartphones Derived from Fishing Nets

The new creative content was unveiled by Samsung via a blog post. Samsung claims that abandoned fishing nets will be used for new Galaxy smartphones. Discarded fishing nets usually wind up in the oceans, where they cause significant environmental harm. Samsung is utilizing this resource to manufacture its Galaxy smartphones.

However, there is no indication of how it would be integrated into a smartphone or other Galaxy gadget. “Now and in the future, Samsung will use recycled ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product portfolio, beginning with our new Galaxy smartphones, which will be revealed on February 9th at Unpacked,” the company said in a blog post.

So far, the Samsung Galaxy S series’ back panel has been made of quality materials rather than plastic. Now, the South Korean company has come up with another creative technique to be green.

“These products will represent our continued commitment to reduce single-use plastics and expand the usage of other environmentally friendly materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper,” Samsung stated.

Samsung’s Environmentally Conscious Action

This isn’t the first time Samsung has made an environmentally conscientious decision. Previously, in an effort to decrease e-waste, Samsung omitted the charging cord and adapter. Apple launched a similar strategy with its premium iPhone line. Samsung appears to be pushing the envelope with new materials for its products.

Samsung also brought in environmentally-friendly packing materials. However, Samsung isn’t the only company experimenting with environmentally friendly materials. Engadget reports on Microsoft’s Ocean Plastic Mouse, which was released last year.

It was composed of 20% recycled ocean plastic, which was then processed into plastic resin pellets, which formed the device’s shell. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is set for February 9, just two days from now. We’ll learn more about the material and other products that reached the market.

Also Read: