OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders surfaced online with Periscope Camera Module and more

The OnePlus 10 Ultra concept renderings have surfaced online, providing enthusiasts with their first glimpse at what may be OnePlus’ forthcoming flagship smartphone, which is expected to arrive in the second half of 2022. The concept renders are based on leaked OnePlus 10 Ultra patent pictures from last week. According to the concept images, the OnePlus 10 Ultra would look similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was released in China in January, but will include a new camera module.

New concept renders for OnePlus 10 Ultra

LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator (Jermaine Smit) concept renderings of the rumored OnePlus 10 Ultra reveal that the handset’s rear design may mirror the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a slightly tweaked camera configuration. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 10 Ultra might include the same 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, as well as a new periscope camera. However, while the concept illustration displays a “5x zoom” on the periscope camera, the patent drawings do not specify the camera characteristics.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra concept images show a big, curved display with minimum bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. As previously stated, the back camera module resembles that seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro – the camera island blends into the spine of the smartphone. The render also shows the device sporting the company’s iconic tri-state alert slider, as well as the power button, on the right side, with the volume rocker on the left.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus 10 Ultra

According to LetsGoDigital, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will include Oppo’s MariSilicon NPU, a 6nm processor that will supposedly arrive alongside the Oppo Find X5 Pro. It can edit RAW pictures without sacrificing quality and capture 4K Night Video.

The smartphone is expected to be released later this year with an improved “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+” SoC. Readers may recall that the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China with the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. According to the source, the smartphone might be released in the second half of 2022, following the release of the successor to Snapdragon’s newest flagship SoC.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 10 Ultra would be the biggest flagship from OnePlus, however, the details on pricing and more is still yet to known! We will be definitely updating you with pricing details in the coming future.

