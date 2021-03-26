Samsung Teased The Launch For New ‘Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Edition’ In India, On 30th March

Last year, in detail, in September last year, Samsung launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which was made available in October for purchase. However, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S20 FE 4G version for India but now, it seems like the South Korean giant saw India working on 5G version which is currently under development from which it’s made plans to unveil the 5G version for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE edition, which will be named Samsung S20 FE 5G Edition. Here are details on the India launch, specification and expected price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Edition

Samsung India is planning for Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India, as well as the Galaxy S20 FE users in India, are dissatisfied.

But we must say it isn’t a rumor with a heavy heart and yes, Samsung announced the start of the S20 FE 5G in India, and now instead of the Exynos 990, the global Snapdragon 865 SoC system will feature the system.

To remind India of the launch date of the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung India posted a tweet over Twitter claiming the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is scheduled to go on sale in India, which means Tuesday next week, according to the manufacturer.

All you want, to do all you love. Meet the new #GalaxyS20FE 5G with Snapdragon processor. Sales start March 30, 2021. Register Now: https://t.co/OWyx7p2fPc#MadeForFans #Samsung pic.twitter.com/pkeIkGTKFR — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 25, 2021

Samsung S20 FE 5G Edition – Specification

In addition to the chipset update, the smartphone may also be expected to pack the S20 FE in India with the same specs. Recall that the unit has a smooth, 6.5″ Full-HD + Dynamic AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Samsung has used a 3-camera set-up consisting of a main 12MP camera, 12MP 123-degree FOV ultrawide lens, and 3x optical zoom, and 30x Galaxy S20 FE space zoom 8MP telephoto camera.

It has a front 32MP sensor for selfies. The battery is a 4500mAh device with 25W quick wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W wireless reverse charging support.

Samsung S20 FE 5G Edition – Expected Price

The 8 GB/128 GB version of the S20 FE will come to India according to a recent IANS study (via ET). It is also said that under RS. 50,000 it is priced.

As it launches, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G powered maybe India’s cheapest 5G flagship. In the same way, the Galaxy S20 FE’s 4G version was introduced last year at RS. 49,999.

Currently, it sells on Amazon India for just RS. 36,440. But I won’t suggest the Exynos version because it has bad heating problems.

