Samsung TVs will feature the NFT platform for viewing and trading

Samsung has revealed that its 2022 TV lineup will contain built-in support for browsing, purchasing, and displaying non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Samsung appears anxious to usher us into a world where individuals proudly display their NFTs on their smart TV screens.

The NFT Aggregation Platform, described by Samsung as “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator,” will reportedly allow potential buyers to preview NFTs that are available for purchase while learning about their history, “from who created it to what comprises its blockchain metadata.”

“With the growing popularity of NFTs, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented watching and purchase landscape has never been higher,” the business stated in a statement. “In 2022, Samsung will launch the world’s first TV-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a game-changing platform that allows you to browse, purchase, and show your favorite art—all in one location.”

If you’re more of an NFT creator than a buyer, don’t worry! Samsung has also considered your needs: The marketplace is designed to seamlessly modify the display settings on your TV to match a given creator’s preset values using the brand’s Smart Calibration technology, ensuring that your classy Ape art looks universally shining in anyone’s living room.

More information regarding the NFT Aggregation Platform will be released in the coming weeks, according to Samsung, as the 2022 TVs begin to ship.

While Samsung claims that the demand for a solution to “today’s fragmented [NFT] watching and purchasing landscape has never been stronger,” it’s difficult to envisage a world when NFTs are common enough that people show and shop for them on their TVs. At the very least, it appears that more and more tech platforms will embrace NFTs in the near future; we’ll keep an eye out to see if public interest matches that enthusiasm.

It remains to be seen how Samsung does this. However, it will be interesting to see how other television manufacturers respond to this, as the NFT boom is genuine, and Samsung appears to have seen it early on. We’ll have to wait and watch whether this results in a new industry-wide trend.

