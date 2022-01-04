Samsung Unveils Gaming Hub For Smart TVs

Samsung has announced its 2022 smart TV product line way before CES, which will include Micro LED, New QLED, and Lifestyle product lines, as well as a new soundbar product line. Through a press release, Samsung introduced homeowners to its 2022 TVs the ability to use Gaming Hub to play video games with Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and sports streaming company Utomik. The new Game Center is based on Samsung’s Tizen operating system and will make it easier for users to find cloud games on their Samsung Smart TVs.

The latest generation of Samsung TVs will be based on Samsung’s Tizen software and they include Samsung Gaming Hub a new platform that uses both hardware and software to provide cloud games in the TV space. Using the Samsung Galaxy Hub tab, Users will be able to explore, search, and buy games from all three streaming content. The Die Gaming Hub provides access to a collection of games that players can stream.

Gamers will have access to a huge library of games that can be played on select Samsung 2022 Smart TVs that will take full advantage of Tizen-powered hardware. Consumers will be having a huge library of games thanks to Samsung’s partnerships with big cloud services like Google Stadia and Nvidia. Samsung also revealed that their Smart Hub will be receiving a watch together app that will allow users the ability to watch with their friends in video chat.

The company unveiled a new Smart Hub for its 2022 smart TVs, which it says will “bring smart content management, cloud gaming, video calling, screen multitasking, NFT control, and more.” The platform will be available as a whole in the latter part of 2022. Samsung will use Gaikai’s open cloud platform to launch games directly from the Samsung Smart Hub, featured on high-quality 2022 Smart TVs from the Samsung 7000 series to 2012 Smart LED TVs. AAA content that is loved by families and gamers alike will be available for immediate play via game controllers along with Samsung Smart TVs.

The perfect combination of the most advanced game streaming and excellent quality Samsung’s best Smart TV combines the latest game streaming technology with smart picture and sound quality technology to enhance your gaming experience. After a vague joke in October, Samsung has now confirmed that the selected 2022 model will clearly provide access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik cloud gaming services as part of the new Samsung Game Center.

Choose Samsung 2022 Smart TV, Google Stadium’s full cloud gaming library, Nvidia GeForce Now, “and more” will be available at launch. There will be the support of a variety of controllers include PlayStation 5’s Dualshock or the Xbox controller to make the most out of your gaming experience, although it’s unclear if you can use them to play cloud gaming. Users will be able to pair a third-party controller with a TV for instant playback without the need for a console or other equipment. This means you can use the same controller to stream games and games to a physical console.

The Samsung Smart Hub will direct consumers to their favorite content and help them discover new stuff. Samsung Smart Hub allows customers to easily switch between different entertainment sources through a single interface. Users of Samsung Smart TVs can access the Game Center by pressing the “Play” button on the TV’s main navigation bar. Players will be able to browse recently played games, browse popular games, and directly access services such as Google Stadia from one place. In the hub, you can browse YouTube to view the live streams that users follow the most, find new video games, and obviously, you can also use streaming services.

Samsung said that in addition to cloud gaming on smart TVs, Gaming Hub will also allow users to use YouTube’s integrated gaming options to connect with other players. The center also gives players easy access to YouTube Gaming so that they can follow their favorite anchors. Gamers can also bring their own controllers by connecting their favorite game controllers to Samsung Game Center for perfect performance.

Obviously, over time, Samsung will expand its product range, and it is not entirely impossible to see opportunities for other integrated streaming services. Together with Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia, Samsung Smart TV users will be able to play high-quality video games directly from the cloud, without using game consoles such as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Samsung will also provide a new service called Samsung Games.

Microsoft also announced at last year’s E3 that the Xbox Game Pass smart TV application is under development. Samsung announced some of its TV plans for 2022, including an ecological controller that can be charged with radio waves and an improved game center for video game streaming.