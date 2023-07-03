Samsung’s Massive 98-Inch QLED 4K TV Now Available at an Unbeatable Price

Samsung’s latest offering, the impressive 98-inch QLED 4K TV, has now hit the market at an unbeatable price point. Priced at just $7,999.99 in the US, this massive television is giving tough competition to its counterparts, including LG’s OLED TV of the same size. The deal gets even sweeter if you act fast, as there’s an exclusive offer of an additional $500 discount for orders placed today, July 3.

Enthusiasm has been building for the Samsung 98Q80C, a television that truly dominates the room with its massive 98-inch display. Surprisingly, despite its impressive features, the price tag is quite reasonable. However, it’s worth noting that availability may vary across regions. Interested UK and Netherlands buyers can register their interest to receive an email notification once the TV becomes available in their respective markets. In the UK, Samsung is even offering a £300 discount to those who pre-register, regardless of the final price.

While it’s true that the Samsung 98Q80C carries a substantial price tag, it’s essential to consider the broader market for large-screen televisions. Samsung’s offering is incredibly competitive compared to similar-sized models, such as LG’s 97-inch G2 OLED TV that originally retailed for a staggering $24,999. Moreover, compared to key rivals, such as the LG OLED Evo G3, an 83-inch TV priced at £7,499.98 in the UK, Samsung’s 98-inch QLED 4K TV is an excellent value for its size and features.

Investing in television of this caliber may seem like a significant expenditure, but considering the market landscape and the exceptional quality, Samsung’s 98-inch QLED 4K TV emerges as an appealing choice for those seeking an immersive viewing experience.

Advancements in Large-Screen Television Technology

The Samsung Q80C boasts an impressive display with its QLED technology, although it’s important to note that it doesn’t feature the Neo QLED panel with mini-LED backlighting. Instead, it utilizes a Direct Full Array backlight with local dimming, a well-regarded system in various other Samsung TV models. While it may not match the brightness levels of Neo QLEDs, it still delivers a satisfactory performance.

The screen of the Q80C showcases a nearly bezel-free design on three sides, providing a visually immersive experience. Underneath the sleek exterior, Samsung has equipped this TV with their Neural Quantum Processor, enhancing the upscaling of regular HD content to 4K resolution. The TV delivers impressive spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite, which works with Q Symphony 3.0. This technology allows users to utilize the TV’s built-in speakers as part of a larger soundbar or subwoofer setup.

Undoubtedly, the 98-inch size of this TV is beyond the needs of most consumers and typical test room environments. However, it’s worth acknowledging that this industry segment was nonexistent until a few years ago. Previously, enthusiasts seeking large screens had to resort to projectors due to the unattainable prices of high-quality TV panels.

Impressive Gaming Experience with QLED Technology

While few TVs are available at this size and price point, it’s worth mentioning TCL as a competitor. TCL’s 98-inch Collection XL retails for $8,499.99 but has occasionally been discounted to around $6,000 on platforms like Amazon. Although immediate price reductions for the Samsung Q80C may be unlikely, it’s worth keeping an eye on potential discounts during events like Black Friday, where surprises can occur.

In addition to its impressive display and audio features, the Samsung Q80C offers a range of other noteworthy attributes. This TV incorporates advanced technologies to enhance the viewing experience. With the inclusion of Samsung’s Quantum HDR 12X technology, the Q80C can produce vibrant colors and enhanced contrast, resulting in lifelike images with remarkable detail.

Furthermore, the Q80C benefits from Samsung’s Intelligent Mode, which automatically adjusts the picture and sound settings based on displayed content. This intelligent feature optimizes the viewing experience, ensuring each scene is rendered with the appropriate settings for optimal clarity and immersion.

For gamers, the Q80C is equipped with a dedicated Game Mode. This mode minimizes input lag and optimizes motion clarity, allowing gamers to enjoy a smoother, more responsive gaming experience. Coupled with its large screen size, this TV becomes a compelling choice for gaming enthusiasts seeking an immersive and visually stunning gaming setup.

Comments

comments