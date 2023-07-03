Japan Takes a Relaxed Stance on AI Regulations to Drive Economic Growth and Lead in Chip Technology

Japan is reportedly considering adopting more lenient regulations surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) usage, distinguishing itself from the European Union’s (EU) strict approach. The country aims to harness the power of AI to bolster its economic growth and establish itself as a frontrunner in advanced chip technology. According to an anonymous government official cited by Reuters, Japan intends to develop an AI strategy by the end of the year that aligns more closely with the approach taken by the United States.

The proposed leniency in Japan’s AI regulations could potentially undermine the EU’s efforts to establish its regulations as the global standard, particularly concerning the disclosure of copyrighted materials used in training AI systems responsible for generating content. Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry chief, is currently in Tokyo to advocate for the EU’s AI regulations and foster collaboration in the field of semiconductors.

While the specific areas of divergence between Japan and the EU were not disclosed by the government official, Professor Yutaka Matsuo, chair of Japan’s AI strategy council at The University of Tokyo, criticized the EU’s stringent regulations. He argued that accurately identifying copyrighted content used in deep learning processes poses significant challenges.

Matsuo stated, “With the EU, the issue is less about how to promote innovation and more about making already large companies take responsibility.” In addition to his position at The University of Tokyo, Matsuo chairs the Japan Deep Learning Association and serves as an independent director on the board of SoftBank Group, led by Masayoshi Son.

The advancements in generative AI, exemplified by companies like OpenAI (backed by Microsoft), have evoked both anticipation and concern due to their potential to revolutionize various industries and societies. Recognizing this potential, the United States and its allied industrial democracies, including Japan, are engaging in a competitive race with China for the development of AI and other transformative technologies such as advanced semiconductors and quantum computers.

Breton, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among like-minded partners, remarked, “There are things that really are a concern, and I think these things probably should be a concern for any democracy.” He further expressed the need to explain the EU’s regulatory approach to Japan and the United States.

In Japan, AI adoption offers promising solutions to address the challenges posed by a declining population, which has resulted in a labor shortage. Furthermore, the utilization of AI has the potential to boost the demand for advanced chips, which the government-supported venture Rapidus aims to produce as part of an industrial policy aimed at reclaiming Japan’s previous technological dominance.

However, experts note that Japan significantly lags behind the United States in terms of computing power, specifically in the availability of graphics processing units (GPUs) used for AI training. Professor Matsuo highlighted this gap, stating, “If you increased the GPUs in Japan by ten times, it would probably still be less than what OpenAI has available.”

Japan’s decision to adopt more relaxed AI regulations reflects its ambition to leverage AI for economic growth and establish leadership in advanced chip technology. The potential divergence from EU regulations could impact the global standardization of AI regulations, particularly regarding the disclosure of copyrighted materials. Japan’s adoption of AI is seen as a means to address labor shortages and stimulate demand for advanced chips, while acknowledging the need to catch up to the United States in terms of computing power and GPU availability.

Japan’s shift towards more lenient AI regulations is driven by its recognition of the immense potential AI holds for addressing the country’s pressing socio-economic challenges. With a declining population and a shortage of labor, Japan sees AI adoption as a crucial solution to bridge the gap and enhance productivity across various sectors. By leveraging AI technologies, Japan aims to automate routine tasks, augment human capabilities, and enable businesses to operate more efficiently.

Furthermore, the Japanese government’s focus on advancing chip technology aligns with its broader industrial policy. The government-backed venture, Rapidus, aims to revive Japan’s former technological dominance by producing advanced chips. The adoption of AI in tandem with chip development is expected to create synergies and drive innovation in areas such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, healthcare diagnostics, and more.

