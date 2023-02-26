Samsung’s new feature lets users clone their voices to answer calls on their behalf

Telecom giant Samsung has launched a new feature that will enable users clone their voices to respond to calls on their behalf.

The feature on Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby will allow users to answer calls from anywhere by typing a message that artificial intelligence will convert into audio and communicate it to the caller directly on their behalf.

In a blog post, the tech giant explained, “Using the new Bixby Custom Voice Creator, users can record different sentences for Bixby to analyse and create an AI generated copy of their voice and tone.”

With the “Bixby text call” feature, their users can type out a message that the AI converts into their voice and conveys to the caller on their behalf.

According to the company, the latest updates of the voice assistant are directed at allowing people to customise their user experience further and at present are available only on the Korean models of some of the latest Samsung flagship phones.

The tech giant is aiming ahead for the AI-generated voice feature to be compatible with other Samsung apps “beyond phone calls” as well.

“When Samsung first launched Bixby as a voice assistant, it was part of a vision to create a human-to-machine interface that makes life easier and can advance over time with Samsung Galaxy innovation,” said Young Jip Kim, executive vice president and head of AI Team in Mobile eXperience Business for Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

“Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience,” Mr Kim said.

The company’s most recent feature enables users clone their voices to answer calls on their behalf with the help of Bixby’s on-device AI support, users can give commands like setting a timer, taking a screenshot or turning on the flashlight entirely offline.

“By integrating on-device AI with its native applications, Samsung was able to further expand its language offering and capabilities with advanced AI-based voice dictation,” the company said.

More about Bixby

A virtual assistant developed by Samsung Electronics, Bixby runs on various Samsung branded appliances, primarily mobile devices but also on some refrigerators. Bixby was launched in 2017, and it replaced the former S Voice assistant.

Users can use Bixby to text, get tailored information about the weather, reminders of meetings, news articles, and so on. It also learns more about what it sees with the camera, and complete actions. It can learn individual voices, so it can personalize its answers.