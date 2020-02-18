Sanfe secured Rs 8 Cr from Snapdeal Founders and others

Sanfe, which is a New Delhi based feminine hygiene brand, has now secured INR 8 crore in the funding round of Pre-Series A from the Titan Capital, SucSEED Venture Partners, Elixir Pharma, BIRAC and some of the group of investors.

The company, which is founded by the Archit Agarwal and Harry Sehrawat, Sanfe as of now, has plans to use the funds for category disruption, new product development, strengthening of the existing team, and brand building.

Speaking on the investment, Archit Aggarwal, Founder, Sanfe, said,

“With Sanfe, we want to take feminine hygiene to newer heights by becoming the most trusted and preferred brand of this New Indian Women. Sanfe also intends to capture the pulse of the global feminine hygiene market by taking its success story to other parts of the world. The capital infusion will help us in category disruption and strengthen our product development, marketing, and distribution.”

Vikrant Varshney, the Managing Partner of SucSEED Venture Partners and a seasoned angel investor, said,

“Feminine hygiene products market is expected to garner $42.7 billion by 2022. In the Indian feminine hygiene space, Sanfe is expecting a 300 percent growth by 2022 against the existing industry growth of 21 percent, and we were keen to support them in the journey.”

