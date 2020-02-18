PlanetSpark secured Rs 3.2 Cr in pre-Series A funding round

Education technology startup PlanetSpark has now revealed that it has secured a follow on pre-Series A round of INR 3.2 crore from the Indian Angel Network, Hyderabad Angels, and Lead Angels.

Some of the existing seed investors and one of India’s largest coaching brands, FIITJEE Limited, also participated in this round.

According to the announcement, it will use the funds for the expansion of the business into geographies and increasing enrolment by 10X over the coming 12 months.

The startup combines online learning with an offline experience for the children via its in house learning products.

PlanetSpark Co-Founder Kunal Malik said,

“Pure online learning through videos is passive and suffers from very poor completion rates. The presence of a dedicated space, time, and mentor is essential for young kids to learn effectively. Hence, we blend online with an offline experience at our neighborhood learning spaces where kids can learn academic skills (English, math, science) and 21st-century skills (coding, robotics, public speaking etc.) in the presence of a qualified teacher.”

