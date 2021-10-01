Sanjay Bhargava to head Musk’s Starlink Venture in India.

It seems like Elon Musk is pretty serious about expanding the branches of Starlink to India. In a recent announcement, Sanjay Bhargava the Paypal veteran made clear that he is all set and excited about taking the sail as Country Director of Starlink in India. He will start his role as the head of the Starlink venture in India on the 1st of October. Bhargava shared the news via a LinkedIn post where he shared his excitement about this new role, serving the tech mogul, Elon Musk.

The What and When

Prior to this Bhargava had also adorned the role of chairman of Bharosa Club, which was indeed co-founded by him. Bhargava also mentioned his passion for transforming rural India and how Starlink shares this common ground with him. Let us just hope that the shared ground doesn’t shake any ground. In addition to holding a B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Bhargava also holds a master’s from the Indian Institue of Management, Ahmedabad.

Super excited to join Space X effective Oct 1, 2021 as Starlink Country Director India. Had worked with @elonmusk on the PayPal founding team. Have been in India since 2004 and Starlink and I share a common passion for supporting a transformed India starting with Rural India. — Sanjay Bhargava (@sbharg) September 28, 2021

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk had also mentioned in his tweet about the prospects of Starlink in India and how the company is all set to explore newer domains in India, which prove to be beneficial to both parties. If everything goes well and according to plan, then it can give a rather strong boost to the Indian economy. Facilitating the availability of internet connection in the rural areas with the help of Starlink can result in taking off the picture a major impediment that has stumped growth and progress for a very long time. After all, a country cannot be said to be developed in a complete sense, if the development is not holistic. This underscores the necessity for addressing the various issues that have stopped the rural areas from tasting the same fruits of development and progress as the urban areas.

In addition, it also should not be forgotten that the benefits are two-sided. Because India definitely is a market teeming with potential and opportunities. Not to mention, a market that consumes data at astonishing levels thus making it a favorable market for a venture like Starlink. According to Elon Musk, the company is still contemplating its various prospects in India while also working towards attaining regulatory approval in the country. Twitter has been quite excited following the news as Indian users express their excitement and enthusiasm about welcoming Starlink to India.