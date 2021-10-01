Playstation Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games is the latest development studio acquired by Sony to develop games for the PS5 with original and exclusive content. Bluepoint Games has not confirmed whether the studio will continue its work on making remakes and remasters of popular games or will it shift its focus towards more original games. Bluepoint is also the latest developer to join PlayStation Studios since Firesprite Games was acquired earlier this year.

Some of the best games on the PlayStation 5 are old titles that have been remade, so it’s only fitting that Sony has taken over Bluepoint Games, a renowned studio that specializes in remasters. As a PlayStation studio acquired by the company as a long-term partner, Bluepoint is known worldwide for delivering high-quality remakes and remasters. Bluepoint has worked over the past decade on five PlayStation remaster collections and multiple ports, starting in 2015 with Remasters, Shadows Beyond in 2018, and Demons Souls: Change in 2020.

It is not surprising that Bluepoint Games is working on the development of ports, remasters, and remakes of PlayStation titles. Previous PlayStation titles on which the studio has been working since Demons Souls for PlayStation 5 include God of War: Collection for PlayStation 3, Gravity Rush (remastered for PlayStation 4), Shadow of the Colossus for PlayStation 4, Flower for PS4, and more. The studio also made remakes for Shadow and Colossus as well as an intense remaster of Gods of War Collection, and its first game, Blast Factor, was one of the few digital games launched on PS3 and the only original title that the studio has ever made.

PlayStation CEO Herman Hulst and Bluepoint Games Developer Shadow of the Colossus Remake (PS4 and PS5 Remake of Demons Souls) President Marco Thrush talked more about the studio acquisition, Their overall strategy for Bluepoint studios was to expertise in developing PlayStation remasters and remakes but now they are looking forward to developing more original ideas.. they anticipate that the next original Bluepoint game you will enjoy will be the Demons Souls remake, which will be available on the PlayStation 5. The studio and PlayStation have been working together for years and announced the merger of Bluepoint and PlayStation after the last successful release. Sony confirmed that Demons Souls has sold over 1.4 million copies since its release.

Although it is unclear whether Bluepoint plans to work on remakes of other games, the studio will use the new opportunity to focus on providing new experiences. Bluepoint President Marco Thrush told IGN as part of PlayStation Studios that the next studio project will be original content, which he believes will be the next evolution in studio growth. “We have already seen remasters and remakes, and with Sony’s additional resources they will develop their own games, ” he said in a statement to IGN.

In an interview with IGN, the President of Bluepoint Games, Marco Thrush, said that Bluepoint will aim to work in the future on original content, but it is unclear whether the company’s next game will be part of an existing intellectual property or something completely new. While Bluepoint is widely known for its remasters and recent remakes, Thrush revealed in an interview with IGN that Bluepoint’s next project will be an original game. That sounds like something we probably won’t see in the next game, but PlayStation Studios CEO Herman Hulst is happy to step aside and give Bluepoint time for upcoming projects.

Speculation that the studio could be added to the list of developers intensified in June when PlayStation’s Japanese Twitter account revealed that Housemarque’s acquisition of Bluepoint Games was purchase but shared the wrong image. In June 2021 the acquisition by Sony Interactive Entertainment was released and images were posted on Twitter showing Bluepoint, a studio known for its many remakes and remaster of classic PlayStation titles as the new member of the PlayStation studio family, in addition to the previously announced acquisition by the Finnish developer Housemarques. After PlayStation Japan announced today that it would join the larger PlayStation family, it took a similar picture with BluePoint games, but later deleted it.

Marco Thrush will still run the studio and the Team at Bluepoint will release a Demon Souls remake for the PlayStation 5 in November 2021, with plans for the original title. PC port specialist Nixxed, Sony’s purchase of Firesprite Studios in Liverpool, and the purchase of Factory Games will also help with future projects. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before the studio’s Splash image containing key works from Returnal, Demon Souls, and other established Sony games was saved.

The acquisition comes as no surprise, but it seemed inevitable that Sony would continue to work with a video game developer called Bluepoint Games, a company that has been in talks with Sony in recent years. In light of PlayStation’s recent commitment to postpone games until the teams achieve their vision on a reasonable schedule, I believe Bluepoint and various other Sony studios will have more options than Sony Studios, allowing for bigger budgets, better teams, and higher quality games.