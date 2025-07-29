Bollywood has seen many stories of fan obsession in the past, but none as extraordinary as that narrated by Sanjay Dutt in recent times. The veteran actor shared the story of how a woman fan had left him property worth an incredible Rs 72 crore in her will before she died in 2018, and what he did with the bequest is a reflection of the man he is.

During an open interview with Curly Tales, Dutt admitted the shocking incident when asked about the massive donation. The fan, whose identity has been kept confidential, was so impressed with the actor that she decided to donate all her wealth to him. But Dutt’s response to this kind gesture was also shocking.

“I returned it to her family,” replied the actor sensibly, putting forward the kind of integrity that has made him a favorite among millions in spite of his own checkered past. This is not merely a reflection of his personal integrity but of his conscience regarding what was right even if the inheritance was technically illegal.

A Life Script of Stardom, Struggles, and Soul Connect of Sanjay Dutt

The tale exemplifies the special bond that Bollywood celebrities enjoy with the masses. Dutt, having witnessed both cataclysmic highs and heart-wrenching lows in life, has maintained a rapport with the masses that is more than the usual celebrity adoration. By returning the money, he demonstrates that he is aware of the responsibility that accompanies such adoration.

Dutt’s Bollywood life is like a script. Son of screen legends Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, he made a debut in 1981 with “Rocky” and was an overnight sensation. With his raw looks and natural acting, he became a much-sought-after actor overnight.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Dutt delivered memorable performances in “Vidhaata,” “Naam,” “Saajan,” “Khalnayak,” and “Vaastav.” All these characters were different, from the romantic hero to the action hero to the complex anti-hero.

His performances reflected his own tormented life to a great extent, which infused his performances with a sense of realism.

But his career took its worst hit when he was arrested for illegal weapons possession under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act in connection with the 1993 Bombay bombings. The court case that followed became one of the most high-profile cases of Bollywood. Convicted at last under the Arms Act, Dutt was sent to jail for five years, though multiple bails and paroles meant that he was in prison only in 2016.

Sanjay Dutt: Comebacks, Blockbusters, and a Heart of Gold

In spite of the numerous setbacks that had come his way, Dutt rose to the occasion. His return with “Munna Bhai MBBS” in 2003 was nothing but spectacular. The movie not only restored his fortunes but became a cultural phenomenon as well. The Munna Bhai avatar, a combination of street smartness and sensitivity, impressed masses all over India and became cult.

The 2018 biopic “Sanju,” directed by and scripted by his friend Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, brought Dutt’s life to a fresh generation. The film ended up being one of the biggest-grossing films in Indian cinema history, showing that audiences cared about his survival and redemption story.

Now, at this stage of his career, Dutt is keeping busy with multiple projects. He has a busy schedule for 2025, with five films already in the works and release. “The. Bhootnii” and “Housefull 5” have already been released, and “Akhanda 2,”Dhurandhar,” and “The RajaSaab” are releasing later this year. He’s also scheduled to appear in the Kannada film “KD – The Devil,” which is releasing next year.

The tale of the Rs 72 crore inheritance and how Dutt chose to return it is another twist to his complicated yet ultimately heroic tale. It is proof that even with all the controversies and setbacks, he is still rooted in his values and continues to surprise everyone with his humanness. This act, more than any of his film roles, proves the man behind the celebrity image.