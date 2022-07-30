Santander Bank to launch crypto trading in Brazil

Brazil’s high crypto demand

Brazil is one of the largest countries in Latin as well as South America. As there is more population in comparison to other states, the country is predicted to have an increased demand for crypto currency. But, interestingly, the greater number of population is just non-significant reason for the demand. The primary reason for an increased demand for cryptocurrencies in the country is due to the unequal social status of the people in the country. The inequality issues of the country, more often makes it to the headlines in both local and global front. According to a study, around 214 million Brazilian citizens are not holding a bank account, and this is the main reason there is a high demand for cryptocurrency in Brazilian market.

As there is high demand for cryptocurrency, the big players in the financial sector of the country have already started to invest more of their time in curating out products that cater to cryptocurrency customers.

Nubank, one of the biggest banks in the country has delegated its focus onto cryptocurrencies to cater around 50 million customers in the region. The facility allows the customers to invest in two most capitalized cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. In a historic announcement, Nucrypto the platform created by Nubank went on to attract around 1 million users in just one month of its operations.

Santander’s plan to venture into cryptocurrencies.

As there is increasing demand for the cryptocurrency users in the country, Santander, a Spanish banking giant also has planned to venture into offering crypto trading services to over 55 million customers in Brazil. To accommodate the growing demand, another private bank also is developing a strategy to specifically launch a fiat-to-crypto platform.

Santander’s interest in Crypto.

Santander has always shown its keen interest in the cryptocurrency market. The interest is eventually turned into strategizing in creating a specially curated service to serve the ever-growing cryptocurrency market. Previously, the bank also went on to make tokenized commodities available for the farmers of Argentina.

The ever-growing reach of cryptocurrency is surely heartening to witness, in spite of the major cryptocurrency crash that happened in May. The market crash certainly made a huge dent in the minds of the investors about the viability of the asset. But, as the experts believed, the bear phase is about to go and the bull phase might be coming soon, to help the market revive and bring back to normalcy.