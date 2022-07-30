Inflation and Recession will drive Bitcoin adoption says CZ Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, was recently interviewed by Squawk on the Street, where he talked about the future of bitcoin and the crypto market. CZ clarified many things about the general bearishness of the market and showed his belief in the great future of the crypto market. Every statement made by CZ was based on a shared understanding of the market. Also, if we look into the recent condition, it would be safe to say that high inflation and recession will drive bitcoin adoption in several countries, which would be great for the industry.

What had CZ shared on US National TV?

The interviewer was really excited to talk about the bitcoin “20kish” line and why it’s been protected. And, when interviewer asked CZ’s thoughts on it, he stated that the bitcoin bulls defended it as it was the last peak, and the bitcoin price had never gone lower than the preview cycle all time high. Besides that there was also a lot of psychological pressure on the investors especially after the Tesla paper hands and the downfall of Terra.

Another interesting question the interviewer asked CZ was regarding other factors which had act as a barrier in the downfall of bitcoin. CZ replied that based on his knowledge, those are relevant factors however, finally, it is because of the investor’s psychology and the fear of bitcoin crashing which held the price up.

What could be the next boost to the market?

CZ was also questioned about what prominent factors could take bitcoin and the crypto market into their new chapter. In reply, CZ said there is nothing particular that can forecast DeFi, NFTs, etc., which was one of the probable reasons for the bull run in 2017. Zhao believes that this time market is more extensive and has many new applications. The whole world is moving in a positive direction, and the high inflation and recession will drive bitcoin adoption in many countries, which would greatly boost the market.

What are your thoughts on CZ’s statements on bitcoin and the crypto future? Also, do you think that bitcoin’s price will sustain itself much over the 20kish line? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

