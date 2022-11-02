Sarah Personette, Twitter ad sales chief, resigns

It was only days after Elon Musk took over as the Twitter CEO and started firing top officials including former chief Parag Agarwal that Twitter’s chief customer officer Sarah Personette stepped down from her post.

Although, on Thursday morning, she replied in response to Musk’s tweet to advertisers, saying that the company’s “continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged” and that she was keen on working towards it in the future. However, now it seems that the future didn’t last long for Personette as she vacated her office.

Twitter’s top liaison to the advertising community, Sarah Personette, reached out from her Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, saying that she stepped down from office last Friday, bringing further alteration to a C-suite that saw the removal of CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer- Ned Segal, General counsel- Sean Edgett, and public policy and trust and safety head- Vijaya Gadde.

On Nov 1, 2022, Personette tweeted, “Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night.”

Twitter has not commented on the matter so far. The resignation marks another twist in the days following Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. Although advertisers hope for reassurance from Twitter under a possibly volatile owner who had earlier shared his indifference to advertising while promoting freedom of speech at whatever cost.

Many companies including General Motors— a prominent competitor of Musk’s Tesla have temporarily suspended advertising on Twitter. With compounding resignations and staff lay offs on the bay, moderation of content and tracking down on misinformation couldn’t become more complicated. Over the weekend, several cases of discrimination have spiked up. And this has led to a lot of chaos and confusion among advertisers.

In another tweet following her resignation, Personette said, “I want everyone to know I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media).”

She further added, “To my customers, there was never a time I thought you stopped believing in us. Through the epic moments and the challenges, I can share that it truly felt like a community. Business is the most personal thing, and you all made that feel true.”

More about Sarah Personette

Sarah Personette joined Twitter in October 2018 as the head of its sales organisation. Before joining Twitter, she oversaw business strategy and development as the chief operating officer at Refinery29. Earlier, she had spent more than three years at Facebook, as Vice President of global business marketing team. Initially, she also held senior positions with advertisement agencies like Universal McCann Worldwide and Starcom Mediavest Group.