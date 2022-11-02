“I took it personally”: Brown girl rants about rude Subway guy

A brown Indian girl recently posted a video on Tiktok where she shared a recent incident at Subway that got to her. She was really upset about how the rude subway guy treated her much differently than a white lady who walked in moments later.

Adi said, “This internal racism in brown culture honestly kills me. So I just went to Subway, and there was only one guy there. He was Indian because he had Bollywood songs on, and one of my favourite songs, and I mean.”

She continued, “Anyway, so I was in a really good mood because I was talking to my modelling agent and since they don’t call us as much, well, of course, I love talking to them.”

Adi was in a nice and smiley mood when she went to the counter to place the Subway order.

All she did was try “talking to him and know, you know, trying to be fun or maybe have a nice conversation in a way that is can I try that bread or if not, but he was like, yeah, OK.”

The rude Subway guy was like, “What cheese do you want? OK, which one do you want? Falafel. Do you want to toast it? OK, any veggies? And he had no smile on his face, no smile and a big attitude.”

And honestly, that is fine. Maybe he was having a bad day or was just not in the mood. But it didn’t end there.

Adi says moments later, “another customer who’s white. And it’s a white lady. Not a lady, but a young woman, maybe in his 30s or 20s.”

And suddenly, the rude guy was a whole different person. He goes like with a smile, “Hey, how can I help you today?”

Adi obviously didn’t like this and looked at his face. So he knows that she understands and is pissed. She then felt that this guy doesn’t deserve her niceness.

She doesn’t understand just because she is brown and he is brown, why do they need to be mean to each other and not like each other.

It seems to have become an unspoken rule that “Every brown person out there, whether they’re born in Australia, where they’re born in India, do not like each other.”

Adi says it’s like, “we are the only ones who want to be there. We don’t want our people to be around us, and we don’t want to associate with them.”

This is what happened to her today. She says it’s so so bad and she is mad at that guy and took it personally.

Watch the video here:

A lot of viewers sympathized with her and said that this has happened to them as well. In fact, it happens most of the time.

One viewer even commented that “I actually once said, so you can smile..😳😂😁“

What are your thoughts on the rude subway guy? And did such an incident ever occur with you? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

