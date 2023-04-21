Save Big on Apple iPad Air & Pro – Up to $99 Discount | Limited Time Offer

Good day! If you’re looking for a new tablet, you might want to take a look at Amazon’s most recent discount on Apple’s most recent iPad Air. With a discount of $99, you can purchase the iPad Air with the M1 processor for just $500.

The WiFi-only fifth-generation iPad Air with 64GB of storage is included in this fantastic price. You’ll have plenty of room for all your applications, pictures, and movies with this much storage. Additionally, you may select the color variant that best matches your style from a selection of five color options. However, if you are someone who is looking forward to getting in hands with this new Apple iPad, then here we have got you covered with specification details and also details about the offer for this new iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air – Specification Details

With so many functions, the iPad Air is a great option for both personal and business use. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display produces breathtaking images, and the M1 chip delivers lightning-fast speed. The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are also supported, making them ideal for writers, artists, and students.

WiFi access makes it simple to browse the web, stream your favorite TV episodes and films, and keep in touch with loved ones. Additionally, the iPad Air has a large battery life, allowing you to use it continuously without worrying about running out of power. That was a small glimpse of the specification side of this new Apple iPad Air. Let’s now take a deep look into what this new Apple iPad will be featuring on the specification side in-depth:

Amazing Features of the iPad Air

A breathtaking visual experience is provided by the iPad Air’s 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which has a maximum resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. This tablet also has an M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a battery life of up to 10 hours, making it the ideal travel companion for lengthy journeys or a full day at school.

The most recent iteration of the Apple Pencil, which allows for more precision and accuracy while drawing or writing, will be welcomed by aspirant digital artists and content producers. Additionally, investing in a new Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio will increase your productivity.

Storage Options

The 256GB model, which is available for $650 and comes with a comparable discount that will give you immediate savings at checkout, is an option if you want additional capacity.

Apple iPad Pro Options

The 11-inch M2-powered iPad Pro could be the best option for you if you need even more power. With a $50 reduction on its Silver version, it costs $750 at launch. The bigger 12.9-inch model, which is also an option and is available for as little as $1,029 with a $70 immediate discount, is also an option.

Which is the most affordable option

The 2021 entry-level iPad is now accessible for just $270, owing to a $59 discount, for consumers seeking a cost-effective solution.

Camera Details

The 12MP Wide camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, and stereo landscape speakers are all included with the iPad Air. Additionally, you may benefit from 5G functionality, Touch ID for safe authentication, and Apple Pay. A USB-C Charge Cable and a 20W USB-C Power Adapter are included in the box.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a new tablet, you shouldn’t pass up this price on the Apple iPad Air. You’ll be able to benefit from the most recent iteration of the Apple Pencil, feel the power of Apple’s M1 processor, and have a long battery life. You may choose the ideal tablet to meet your needs by selecting from a variety of storage options and sizes. Why then wait? Visit Amazon right away to take advantage of this awesome offer!

