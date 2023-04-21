Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Bitboy for promoting fraud

BitBoy, the famous cryptocurrency influencer, has been accused of crossing the line into criminal conduct by a US Magistrate Judge who has issued an arrest warrant for him. The accusations were made following an investigation into BitBoy’s alleged involvement in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

According to court documents, BitBoy, whose real name is Ben Armstrong, promoted a cryptocurrency called “BitConnect” to his followers on social media. The scheme promised high returns on investment, with some investors claiming to have made tens of thousands of dollars in just a few months.

BitBoy’s Indictment and Trial

However, the scheme turned out to be a Ponzi scheme, with new investors’ money being used to pay off earlier investors. When the scheme eventually collapsed in 2018, many investors lost all their money, and BitConnect’s value plummeted to near zero.

The investigation into BitBoy’s involvement in the scheme began in 2019, and in February 2022, he was indicted on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud hence Bitboy’s arrest warrant was issued. BitBoy pleaded not guilty to the charges, but after a trial, he was found guilty on both counts.

The Verdict: BitBoy Found Guilty on Both Counts

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that BitBoy had received substantial payments from BitConnect for promoting the cryptocurrency to his followers. In some cases, BitBoy allegedly received over $100,000 for a single promotional video.

The prosecution argued that BitBoy knew or should have known that BitConnect was a fraudulent scheme and that his promotion of the cryptocurrency amounted to criminal conduct.

In her verdict, the US Magistrate Judge agreed with the prosecution’s arguments, stating that “Mr Armstrong crossed the line into criminal conduct when he chose to promote BitConnect to his followers despite knowing or should have known that it was a Ponzi scheme.”

The Judge also noted that BitBoy’s actions had caused significant harm to the victims of the scheme. “Mr Armstrong’s promotion of BitConnect undoubtedly led to many people investing their hard-earned money in a fraudulent scheme. The harm caused by his conduct cannot be overstated,” the Judge said.

Lessons Learned: The Risks of Cryptocurrency Investing and the Role of Influencers

After Bitboy’s arrest warrant, he is now facing a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years, as well as fines and restitution payments to the victims of the scheme. His lawyers have indicated that they plan to appeal the verdict.

The case has once again highlighted the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies and the importance of conducting due diligence before investing in any scheme. Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent investment schemes are not uncommon in the cryptocurrency world, and investors should be wary of any scheme that promises high returns with little or no risk.

The Future of Cryptocurrency Regulation and Enforcement

The case has also raised questions about the role of cryptocurrency influencers and their responsibility to their followers. While many influencers in the cryptocurrency space are reputable and provide valuable insights and advice, some have been accused of promoting fraudulent schemes for their own financial gain.

Regulators and law enforcement agencies are increasingly taking action against such influencers, and this case could serve as a warning to others who may be tempted to promote fraudulent schemes.

In conclusion, the verdict in BitBoy’s case serves as a warning to cryptocurrency investors and influencers alike. Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, and investors must conduct thorough due diligence before investing in any scheme. Influencers have a responsibility to their followers to promote only legitimate investment opportunities, and those who promote fraudulent schemes can face serious consequences. Regulators and law enforcement agencies are taking an increasingly tough stance against cryptocurrency fraud, and the BitBoy case is likely to be just the beginning of a wider crackdown on fraudulent activities in the cryptocurrency world.

Also Read: New meme coin ‘Pepe the Frog’ gains major market cap.

Comments

comments