SBF secretly funded The Block a crypto news site

The news and media platform “the block” has been revealed of getting the operational funds or bribes to simply address it. The block is a news and media company. The funds were transferred to the block’s CEO secretly for approximately one year from a funnel created by the former CEO of FTX Michael McCaffrey who was the CEO of the block during that tenure.

What happened between FTX and The Block?

The block is considered to be one of the leading news and media platforms that covers all the news related to the cryptocurrency market for all the Global leaders. In the recent revelations, it is proved that the block so was getting the funds from Sam Bankman through his trading company under the FTX group of companies.

The payments which were given to all the employees of the block platform were the result of these channelized funds from Sam Bankman to the CEO of the block platform. All the employees of the black block platform were unaware of this issue, but the credibility of the block platform can now be under doubt suspicion of their news coverage regarding Sam Bankman who has now bankrupted one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms FTX and its sister hedge fund company Alameda research along with other 130+ companies in FTX group.

As per the recent reports by the block platform the CEO of Block platform Michael McCaffrey was given $16 million of funds from Alameda research for doing a financial investment into an apartment in the island country Bahamas. After these transaction details were disclosed publicly in recent days the CEO of the block platform McCaffrey resigned from their position in The Block platform and left the company. The details about McCaffrey’s resignation were given by Bobby Moran who is the Chief revenue officer in the block platform. Along with his resignation, McCaffrey will also step down from the board of directors of The Block platform.

Bobby Moran in the recent news discussions mentioned that he will now take over the CEO position of the company and now he will work on the restructuring of the block platform. Along with operating the CEO’s position, Bobby Moran will also join the board of directors which was only a single-person body till April 2021 when McCaffrey was leading the company but now two more seats will be added to the board of directors.

The Block, which is a news and media company specifically focusing on the niche of the Crypto market was founded in the year 2018 and McCaffrey rose to the position of CEO in the year 2020.