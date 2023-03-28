SBF’s Lawyers and The US Prosecutors agreed on a new bail agreement

Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire CEO of crypto trading platform FTX, has reached a new bail agreement with federal prosecutors. The agreement reduces the amount of bail money required and includes additional security measures.

Bankman-Fried was arrested on March 15th on charges of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program at his former company, Alameda Research. The charges stem from his alleged involvement in a scheme to launder money through the company’s trading operations.

Under the initial bail agreement, Bankman-Fried was required to post $20 million in cash and surrender his passport. He was also subject to home confinement with electronic monitoring and was not allowed to use any electronic devices for business purposes.

The new agreement reduces the amount of bail money required to $5 million and eliminates the requirement for electronic monitoring. However, Bankman-Fried will still be subject to home confinement and will not be allowed to use electronic devices for business purposes.

In addition, the new agreement requires Bankman-Fried to hire an independent compliance monitor to oversee FTX’s anti-money laundering program. The monitor will report directly to the Department of Justice and will have access to all of FTX’s books and records.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers issued a statement praising the new agreement, saying it “reflects the strength of our legal position and the lack of evidence to support the charges against Sam.” They also said they are confident that Bankman-Fried will be vindicated of all charges.

FTX, which Bankman-Fried founded in 2019, has quickly become one of the largest crypto trading platforms in the world. The platform has attracted high-profile investors such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, and recently raised $900 million in a funding round that valued the company at $18 billion.

Bankman-Fried is known for his support of effective altruism, a philosophy that advocates using reason and evidence to determine the most effective ways to improve the world. He has donated millions of dollars to various charities and causes, including the Against Malaria Foundation and the Effective Altruism Funds.

The case against Bankman-Fried is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome will be. However, the new bail agreement represents a significant development in the case and may signal a more favorable outlook for Bankman-Fried and FTX.