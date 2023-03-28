Disney closes metaverse unit as part of first wave of layoffs

Disney has announced the shutdown of its Metaverse unit, which was established in 2020 to explore the potential of virtual worlds and immersive experiences. The decision to close down the unit came as a surprise to many, given the growing interest in metaverse technology and the significant investments being made in the space.

The Metaverse unit was led by Tom Smith, who was brought on board from Hulu to serve as Senior Vice President of the division. Smith had a mandate to explore the potential of virtual worlds and create new experiences that could be integrated with Disney’s existing intellectual property.

In a statement, Disney cited a shift in priorities as the reason for the closure of the Metaverse unit. The company said it had decided to focus on its core businesses, including its theme parks, movie studios, and streaming services, rather than pursuing experimental projects like the metaverse.

The move is seen as a setback for Disney, which has been investing heavily in technology and innovation in recent years. The company has been exploring a range of new technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, to enhance its entertainment offerings and create new revenue streams.

The metaverse, which refers to a collective virtual shared space, has been gaining traction as a potential platform for social interaction, gaming, and commerce. Companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Roblox have been investing heavily in metaverse technology, with Facebook announcing plans to rebrand itself as Meta and make the metaverse its core focus.

Despite Disney’s decision to shutter its Metaverse unit, the company is unlikely to abandon virtual world technology altogether. The company has been exploring the potential of virtual reality and augmented reality for use in its theme parks, and it is expected to continue investing in these areas.

The decision to shut down the Metaverse unit also comes amid a broader reshuffle at Disney, with the company recently announcing a new organizational structure that consolidates its media and entertainment businesses under a single unit. The move is intended to streamline operations and better position the company for growth in the years ahead.

Disney’s decision to exit the metaverse is a reminder of the challenges that companies face when trying to explore new frontiers. While the metaverse holds enormous potential, it remains a nascent technology that is still in the early stages of development. Companies that invest in the space must be willing to accept the risks and uncertainties that come with innovation, and they must be prepared to pivot quickly if their efforts do not yield the desired results.

In the end, Disney’s decision to shut down its Metaverse unit may be a pragmatic one, reflecting the company’s need to focus on its core businesses in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving media landscape. However, it also highlights the fact that the metaverse remains a highly experimental and uncertain technology, one that will continue to pose challenges and opportunities for companies looking to innovate in the years ahead.