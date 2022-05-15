SBI ‘copy-paste’ mistakenly transfers Rs 1.5 crore to wrong accounts

While we juggle to work like machines, we shouldn’t forget that we are in fact humans who are capable of making errors. It’s only when some mistake causes bigger issues that one should begin to think before acting.

Recently, an SBI bank employee ended up in a big mess just because of a clerical error. According to reports, the staffer’s mistake led to a misuse of funds that were otherwise kept for a flagship program of the Telangana government, the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government provides one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh per SC family. The flagship program offers SC families a 100 per cent subsidy to create a suitable income-generating source.

However, instead of transferring the funds to the eligible families under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The SBI employee mistakenly transferred Rs 1.50 into the (salary) accounts of 15 employees of Lotus Hospitals, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Saifabad police in Hyderabad said that an SBI Rangareddy District Collectorate branch employee accidentally transferred Rs 1.50 crore to the wrong accounts on April 24.

Of the 15 people who received Rs 10 lakh in their accounts, 14 returned the money while one person, a lab technician named Mahesh, failed to send it back.

“Soon after realizing the mistake, the bank officials called the employees and asked them to transfer back the amount. While 14 employees reverted the money, lab technician Mahesh failed to send back the money. He was not available over the phone,” a senior official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Surprisingly, Mahesh assumed that the Rs 10 lakh deposit was made into his bank account by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence withdrew a certain amount to clear his debt.

The Hindu further reported that Mahesh didn’t return the money despite repeated requests. Thereafter, the bank official filed a complaint against him.

Despite the chaos, no complaint has been registered against the bank employee for his mistake.

As of yet, the bank officials have managed to recover Rs 6.70 lakh out of the Rs 10 lakh that was transferred into Mahesh’s account. He is yet to return the remaining Rs 3.30 lakh to SBI.