Elon Musk picks holes in Twitter algorithm – offers 3 steps

The Chief Executive of Tesla Inc, Elon Musk took to Twitter yet again to express his views on another issue. Musk’s $44 billion to purchase Twitter is presently on temporary hold owing to pending details on spam and bot accounts.

In his tweet for Saturday, May 14, the billionaire CEO visibly offered three simple steps to his followers in order ‘fix’ the platform’s feed. He indicated to the users how there were ‘being manipulated’ by Twitter’s algorithm in ways they do not exactly realise. He told them how its ‘easy to switch back and forth’ in order to identify the difference.

As mentioned in the SEC filing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk does not essentially have the liberty to post tweets regarding his Twitter acquisition. Mainly, if it disparages the social media company or any of the representatives in any way.

The three steps Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested were then following:

1. Tap the ‘home’ button

2. Tap stars in the upper right of the screen

3. Select ‘latest tweets’.

He sarcastically went on to add that, “This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty,”

Elon Musk’s tweet from Saturday, May 14:

it was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while. pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well. — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 14, 2022

Evidently, Musk is keeping up with his previous habit of frequently, and rather randomly tweeting his expressions. To this, Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey went on to respond to Musk’s visible complaint regarding the algorithm of Twitter.

While responding to the billionaire’s tweet, Dorsey pointed out how the algorithm was structured in a particular way. This was mainly to save on the time when they are ‘away from the app for a while.’ He specified how ‘pull to refresh goes back to reverse as well.’

Reports from this week clarified how Musk’s Twitter acquisition deal is currently on temporary hold. He specified that this over pending details regarding spam and bots accounts from the company. Previously, Twitter had specified that these fake or spam accounts comprised less than 5% oof its daily active users which they monetise.

Musk’s team is also set to conduct a random sample of about 100 followers on the platform in order to find out more regarding such accounts. Musk got into trouble for revealing this sample size on Twitter, as its legal team accused him of violating the non disclosure agreement. He posted a tweet in disbelief saying, ‘this actually happened.’ This comes across as only of the legal troubles the billionaire has found himself in amidst the Twitter deal developments.