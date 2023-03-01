SC Grants Highest Level Z-Plus Security to Mukesh Ambani and Family Across India and Abroad

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the provision of Z-plus security cover, the highest level of protection, to Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director, as well as his family members across India and abroad.

The decision was made in response to a miscellaneous application filed in a case involving Union of India vs Bikash Saha. The court’s order requires the State of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that the highest level of Z-plus security cover is provided to the Ambani family throughout India and abroad, as per the policy of the Government of India.

The entire expense for this security arrangement will be borne by the Ambani family themselves.

The court’s decision follows the argument put forth by the Ambani family’s counsel, Senior Counsel Mukul Rohtagi, that the highest level of Z-plus security cover was provided due to the continuous threat perception assessed by the Mumbai Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The family is believed to be at risk of being targeted to financially destabilize the country, both within India and while travelling abroad.

The Supreme Court also noted that the security cover provided to the Ambani family has been the subject of controversy in different high courts. In a similar case, the Tripura High Court had directed the central government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife, and children, based on which security has been granted to them.

Supreme Court’s ruling for Ambani’s Z-plus security

The Supreme Court’s ruling clarifies that the security cover provided to the Ambani family cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay. The court noted that the security cover provided would be frustrated if it were limited to a particular location, given the business activities of the Ambani family both within India and abroad. Therefore, if there is a security threat, the security cover provided, which the Ambani family will pay for, must be available across India and even abroad.

The Supreme Court’s order to provide Z-plus security cover to the Ambani family is a significant move to ensure their safety, given their prominence and perceived security threats. The decision highlights the increasing importance of security measures in India, particularly for high-profile individuals and their families.

Reliance Industries is headed by Mukesh Ambani, who is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Reliance Industries is known for its strong focus on innovation and its ability to disrupt traditional industries through the use of technology. It has also been involved in various philanthropic initiatives aimed at supporting education, healthcare, and social welfare in India.