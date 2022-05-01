Scam promises 80% return every 24 hours warns US Finance department

Scam promises 80% return every 24 hours, warns the US Finance Department of Idaho. The scam projects also claim that the risk is zero for investors, which lures them in a volatile market. For crypto enthusiasts, it could seem like an obvious fact that anything promising 80% every day is gotta be a scam, but for newbies or unaware people, it seems like a dream come true. So, for those people, I have two pieces of advice.

If something looks too good to be true, it’s not. It’s not easy to make money in the crypto markets.

Scam warning

Idaho investors were being targeted by these scammers, so the US Department of Finance warned the people about the same. These scams will trick you into believing that they are backed or are run by well-known platforms. They were using Shied Investors Ltd., Finvest Trading, and Crypto FX Direct as their names and websites. Some of them have already been rugpulled and probably scammed people.

The return range was anywhere between 65%-80% every 24 hours, and these are guaranteed returns. If any project promises a fixed return of more than 20% annually, it’s already too high. In this case, it’s in thousands of percentages in return.

How do they operate?

These companies charge high initial fees for investors to start using the platform. For example, Finvest Investing fees range between $500 to $100,000, which users have to pay with crypto. The higher you invest, the higher the returns you generate claims these plans. So, it’s not that they are targeting only rich or poor investors. They have plans in different price brackets, so anyone with some cash could also be tricked.

Once someone buys a plan, they are good to start trading; once they make substantial returns on the platform, they would be asked to pay additional money for withdrawal. Some were also charged with penalties and fees before payout. These scammers try to make the most of investors until they realize they have been scammed. Once you do, they either shut you out of the system or vanish.

I would again like to reiterate that any project that promises too much is probably a scam. Before investing in anything, do your due diligence or contact a professional who can guide you.

