Bengaluru-based travel fintech startup Scapia has made waves in the industry by securing $40 million in Series B funding, led by Peak XV Partners. Existing investors Elevation Capital, Z47, and 3STATE Capital also participated in this round, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s vision and growth potential.

Founded in June 2023, Scapia is transforming the way Millennials and Gen Z approach travel by integrating credit with seamless rewards. Its co-branded credit card and app turn everyday spending into travel perks, making travel not just accessible but also more rewarding.

How Scapia’s Co-Branded Card Stands Out

At the heart of Scapia’s offering is its co-branded credit card with Federal Bank, which brings unique advantages to users:

Zero joining and annual fees – making it a cost-effective choice for young consumers.

– making it a cost-effective choice for young consumers. No forex markup – a game-changer for international travelers.

– a game-changer for international travelers. Unlimited domestic lounge access – based on qualifying monthly spend.

– based on qualifying monthly spend. Scapia Coins – a rewarding system that allows users to book flights and hotels with ease.

With these features, Scapia is bridging the gap between traditional banking and modern, travel-centric lifestyles, providing a guilt-free, pleasure-filled spending experience.

Investors See a Huge Opportunity

The surge in travel post-pandemic, coupled with India’s rising digital payments adoption, presents a massive market opportunity. According to Tejeshwi Sharma, MD at Peak XV, the fusion of a booming travel industry and an untapped credit card market makes Scapia a powerful disruptor.

“Millennials and Gen Z are making travel an essential part of their lives, and Scapia is uniquely positioned to fuel this revolution,” Sharma said.

Elevation Capital Partner Mridul Arora highlighted that the Gen Z and Millennial segment accounts for 50% of all credit card issuances in India. This fast-growing, digital-first consumer base is expected to drive a $80–100 billion annual revenue opportunity by 2030, making Scapia’s product-market fit even more compelling.

Leveraging AI and Expanding Digital Reach

The fresh capital will allow Scapia to:

Strengthen its team – hiring top talent to accelerate innovation.

– hiring top talent to accelerate innovation. Enhance its AI-driven offerings – ensuring seamless user experience and better personalization.

– ensuring seamless user experience and better personalization. Expand its digital footprint – reaching more customers through data-driven growth strategies.

– reaching more customers through data-driven growth strategies. Introduce new features and partnerships – to make travel experiences even more rewarding.

The RuPay Move: Tapping Into India’s Digital Economy

To further cement its presence in India’s fintech landscape, Scapia has launched a RuPay variant of its co-branded credit card with Federal Bank. This strategic move helps the company capture the growing UPI-based spending segment, further expanding its market reach.

By integrating RuPay, Scapia is ensuring that its offerings remain aligned with India’s rapid shift towards digital transactions, bringing even greater convenience to customers.

Scapia’s Journey So Far and What’s Next

In just over a year, Scapia’s co-branded card has been used by customers to travel to over 100 countries worldwide. This early success reflects its strong product-market fit and the growing preference for travel-focused fintech solutions.

With its latest funding, Scapia is poised for exponential growth, aiming to redefine how young Indians use credit to fuel their wanderlust. The company’s ability to blend financial convenience with travel aspirations is setting it apart in an increasingly competitive fintech landscape.

Final Thoughts: The Future of Travel Fintech in India

The convergence of credit cards, travel rewards, and AI-powered personalization is creating a massive shift in consumer behavior. Scapia is at the forefront of this transformation, proving that travel and finance can be seamlessly integrated for a superior customer experience.

With its fresh funding, robust partnerships, and innovative product suite, Scapia is well on its way to becoming the go-to platform for travel-hungry, digital-savvy Indian consumers. As the market grows, it will be exciting to see how Scapia continues to innovate and set new benchmarks in the travel fintech ecosystem.