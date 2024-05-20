Scarlett Johansson has accused OpenAI of mimicking her voice for their ChatGPT’s ‘Sky’ system. Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, claiming the AI system mimics her voice without her consent.

In response to these claims, the company, led by CEO Sam Altman, has withdrawn the voice in question. OpenAI maintains that Sky’s voice is not an imitation of Johansson but is performed by another professional actress.

Johansson detailed that Altman first approached her in September 2023, asking her to be the voice of ChatGPT. After she declined the offer, Johansson claims Altman still sought a voice that closely resembled hers. She referenced the AI system from the movie *Her*, where she provided the voice for the chat system. “When I heard the demo, I was shocked and angry. It sounded so much like me that even my closest friends and news outlets couldn’t tell the difference,” Johansson stated.

OpenAI’s Response

Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, raising concerns about the unauthorized use of her likeness. In a statement to Reuters, Sam Altman refuted Johansson’s allegations. He insisted that Sky’s voice was not hers and was not intended to mimic her. Altman clarified that the voice actor for Sky was cast before any approach was made to Johansson.

“The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson,” Altman stated. “Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better.”

Reactions on Social Media

The controversy has sparked significant reactions on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) referenced Altman’s brief departure from OpenAI last year, saying, “Sam Altman cannot be trusted. No wonder why he was fired from OpenAI last Nov.”

Another user drew a parallel to Johansson’s previous legal disputes, stating, “She didn’t play with Disney, she’s not gonna play with OpenAI.” A third user made a pop culture reference from *Terminator*, suggesting, “They should change the name from Sky to Skynet. Helps build trust.”

This unfolding situation highlights the ongoing tensions between Hollywood actors and AI technology companies regarding voice and likeness rights.

The Core Issue: Voice Likeness and Consent

Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, thus igniting a debate about the ethics of using AI to replicate celebrity voices. Her allegations against OpenAI raise important questions about the use of AI-generated voices and the ethical implications of creating voices that closely resemble those of well-known actors without their consent. Johansson claims that OpenAI’s ‘Sky’ system uses a voice that sounds so much like hers that it is indistinguishable from her friends and the media. This assertion brings to light the potential for misuse of AI in creating synthetic voices that could deceive the public and infringe on personal rights.

Sam Altman has denied these allegations, stating that the voice used for Sky was not intended to mimic Johansson and that it was cast before any discussions with her. Despite this, OpenAI decided to pause the use of Sky’s voice out of respect for Johansson and acknowledged a failure in communication. OpenAI’s response suggests a level of recognition of the concerns raised but also highlights the challenges of balancing technological innovation with ethical concerns.

The dispute underscores a broader ethical dilemma in the AI industry: the use of an individual’s voice or likeness without their permission. Johansson’s experience reflects a growing concern among actors and public figures about the unauthorized use of their voices and images in AI systems. From a legal standpoint, the case brings into focus the need for clearer regulations and protections around the use of AI-generated content. Legislative bodies may be prompted to enact laws that prohibit AI from reproducing an individual’s voice without explicit consent.

