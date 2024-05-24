A new development has emerged in the ongoing dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI regarding the voice used for ChatGPT’s “Sky.” Johansson, known for her roles in “Avengers” and “Her,” accused OpenAI of using a voice similar to hers after she declined an offer to be the AI chatbot’s voice. Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, claiming the AI’s voice closely resembles her own.

According to The Washington Post, the agent of the actress who voiced “Sky” stated that her client was never asked to imitate Johansson. The agent confirmed that during the audition process, neither Johansson nor the movie “Her” was mentioned. The agent emphasized that the actress was hired months before OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman reached out to Johansson.

Voice Selection Process

Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, expressing shock and disbelief at the similarity. The agent explained that the name “Sky” was chosen to convey a “cool, airy, and pleasant sound.” The actress’s voice test recordings matched the AI-generated voice of Sky, dispelling claims of imitation. The Washington Post verified that the audio recordings were identical to the Sky voice used by ChatGPT.

Johansson released a statement accusing OpenAI of using a voice eerily similar to hers. She revealed that Altman had contacted her in September, proposing her voice for ChatGPT. Johansson claimed that Altman believed her “comforting” voice could bridge the gap between technology and creatives. Despite considering the offer, Johansson declined for personal reasons.

Johansson expressed her shock and anger after hearing the Sky demo, which many users noted resembled her work in “Her.” Johansson highlighted a tweet by Altman that simply said “her,” referencing her role in the film where she voiced an AI assistant named Samantha.

Legal Actions

Johansson has hired legal counsel and suggested that her lawyer’s demands led to OpenAI removing the Sky voice. Altman responded by stating that the voice actor was cast before any contact with Johansson. He apologized for the lack of communication and confirmed that OpenAI paused using Sky’s voice out of respect for Johansson.

Joanne Jang, a product lead at OpenAI, informed The Washington Post that Altman was not deeply involved in the casting process, as he was on a world tour. The unidentified voice actress, through her agent, mentioned that the backlash feels personal because it is her natural voice and she has never been compared to Johansson by those who know her.

Examination of the Claims and Responses

The ongoing dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI centers around the use of a voice in ChatGPT’s “Sky” that Johansson claims resembles her own. Johansson’s accusations are serious, alleging that OpenAI used a voice similar to hers after she declined an offer to be the AI chatbot’s voice. She points to the fact that many users and media outlets noted a striking resemblance to her work in the movie “Her,” where she voiced an AI assistant named Samantha.

Johansson’s statement mentions that OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman approached her in September, suggesting her voice could help bridge the gap between technology and creativity. This indicates that Altman valued her unique voice for its potential to humanize the AI experience. However, Johansson’s decision to decline the offer and subsequent reaction to the Sky voice highlights a significant concern: the ethical implications of using voices that resemble those of well-known personalities without explicit permission.

In today’s news, Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’, pointing out the striking resemblance between the AI’s voice and her own. This dispute brings to light broader issues within the field of artificial intelligence and voice technology. The primary concern is the ethical use of voices that might closely resemble those of famous individuals. The case highlights the potential for unintended likenesses and the necessity for clear guidelines and consent when creating AI-generated voices.

