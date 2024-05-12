Looking for a new laptop? You’re in luck! Dell’s got some amazing deals this month that you won’t want to miss. Whether you need something for work, school, or gaming, there’s a laptop for everyone. Visit the Dell store now.

Dell Inspiron 15

Let’s start with the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s perfect if you’re on a budget but still need a reliable laptop. With an Intel Core i3 processor and a big 512GB SSD, it’s great for everyday use. And at just $299.99, it won’t break the bank.

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i3 -1215U Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 4.4 Giga Hertz (GHz) Number of Cores 6 Graphics Card Intel UHD Main Memory 8 GB 1 x 8GB (10MB Cache) Storage 512GB SSD Display and Color 15.6-inch FHD, Carbon Black

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, check out the mid-range Inspiron 15. It’s got an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD. This means it can handle all your day-to-day tasks with ease. Plus, at $519.99, it’s a steal for the specs you’re getting.

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i7 -1255U Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 4.7 Giga Hertz (GHz) Number of Cores 10 Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe Main Memory 16 GB 2 x 8GB (12MB Cache) Storage 1TB SSD Display and Color 15.6-inch FHD, Carbon Black

Dell XPS 13

Now, let’s talk about the Dell XPS 13. This premium Ultrabook is perfect for those who want style and performance. The cheapest option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD, making it great for basic tasks. And at just $599, it’s the cheapest XPS 13 we’ve ever seen.

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i7 -1250U Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 4.7 Giga Hertz Turbo(GHz) Number of Cores 10 Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe Main Memory 16 GB (onboard) Storage 512GB SSD Display and Color 13.4-inch FHD+, Sky

If you need something more powerful, consider the mid-range XPS 13. With a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it can handle even the most intensive tasks. And at $799, it’s a Black Friday-level deal you won’t want to miss.

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i3 -1215U Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 4.4 Giga Hertz (GHz) Number of Cores 6 Graphics Card Intel UHD Main Memory 16GB (onboard) Storage 512GB SSD Display and Color 13.4-inch FHD+, Sky

Dell G15

And for all you gamers out there, Dell has some amazing deals on gaming laptops. The Dell G15 comes with an RTX 4060 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, making it perfect for gaming at 1080p resolution. And at just $849, it’s one of the most reasonably priced gaming laptops on the market.

Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 5.1 Giga Hertz Max Boost Clock (GHz) Number of Cores 8 Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB Main Memory 16GB 2 x 8GB (24MB Cache) Storage 512GB SSD Display and Color 15.6-inch FHD, Dark Shadow Gray

Dell G16

If you’re looking for something even more powerful, check out the Dell G16. With an RTX 4070 graphics card, a Core i9 processor, and 32GB of RAM, it’s perfect for gaming and productivity tasks. And at $1,299, it’s a steal for the specs you’re getting.

Processor 13th Generation Intel Core i9 –13900HX Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 5.4 Giga Hertz Turbo (GHz) Number of Cores 24 Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB Main Memory 32GB 2 x 16GB (36 MB Cache) Storage 1TB SSD Display and Color 16-inch QHD+, Metallic Nightshade

Alienware x14

Finally, there’s the Alienware x14. This stylish gaming laptop comes with an RTX 4060 graphics card and a Core i7 processor, making it perfect for gaming at 1080p resolution. And at just $1,499, it’s a great option for those who want power and style.

Processor 13th Generation Intel Core i7 –13620H Operating System Windows 11 Home Speed 4.9 Giga Hertz Turbo (GHz) Number of Cores 10 Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB Main Memory 32GB (onboard) (24MB Cache) Storage 1TB SSD Display and Color 14-inch QHD+, Lunar Silver

So there you have it – some amazing laptop deals from Dell this month. Whether you need something for work, school, or gaming, there’s a laptop for everyone. Be sure to check them out before they’re gone!