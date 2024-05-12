Exciting news is on the horizon for smartphone enthusiasts in India, as Vivo gears up to introduce its highly anticipated foldable smartphone to the market. While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed by the Chinese tech giant, recent reports suggest that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will make its debut in early June, marking a significant milestone for Vivo’s presence in global markets.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro – Specification and Feature Details

Unlike its predecessors, which were primarily confined to the Chinese market, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to compete on a global stage, including in India.

This move puts Vivo in direct competition with other foldable offerings in the Indian market, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold, signaling Vivo’s commitment to innovation and expansion beyond its home turf.

Unveiling the Powerhouse: Specs and Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro packs a punch with its impressive specifications and features. Running on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 layered on top, this device is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

With a generous 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage, users can expect lightning-fast speeds and ample storage capacity for all their needs.

Immersive Display Experience

At the heart of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro lies its stunning display setup. The device boasts an expansive 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display, offering crisp visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience.

Additionally, users can enjoy the convenience of a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display, perfect for quick tasks and notifications on the go. Both displays support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring smooth transitions and seamless interactions.

Capture Every Moment: Zeiss Cameras

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s impressive camera setup, developed in collaboration with renowned optics company Zeiss.

The device features a versatile triple rear camera setup, with a high-resolution 50-megapixel main camera that delivers stunning clarity and detail in every shot. Additionally, both the inner and outer screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters, ensuring that users can capture flawless selfies and video calls with ease.

Durability and Reliability

In addition to its cutting-edge features, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro prioritizes durability and reliability.

The device features a robust carbon fiber hinge certified by TUV Rheinland to endure 500,000 folds, ensuring longevity and smooth operation over time. Moreover, with an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, users can rest assured that their device is protected against the elements, providing peace of mind in any environment.

Powerful Battery with Fast Charging

Keeping up with the demands of modern smartphone users, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a powerful 5,700mAh lithium battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

What’s more, with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, users can quickly top up their device’s battery whenever needed, minimizing downtime and keeping them connected throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Vivo

As Vivo prepares to launch the X Fold 3 Pro in the Indian market, the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the smartphone landscape.

With its groundbreaking features, premium design, and commitment to quality, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro promises to usher in a new era of foldable smartphones, captivating users and setting new standards for mobile technology. Stay tuned for more updates as Vivo embarks on this exciting journey into the foldable market.

Definately, we will be getting to know more about this new Vivo’s new foldable anytime soon. Stay tuned with the TechStory for more updates in the future.