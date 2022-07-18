Sea Of Thieves Season 7 Release Date Delayed

The next Season 7 update was supposed to be the next adventure for Sea of Thieves, but its release date has been delayed until August. The upcoming Season 7 update was scheduled for a July 21st release, but developers announced that the date has been delayed until August 4. Season 7 for Sea of Thieves has been officially delayed for two weeks, with the new update now releasing on August 4th.

Captaincy is a huge addition to our pirate sandbox, and while we know delays are disappointing, it'll take just a little more time to get everything ship-shape. Season Seven will now arrive on August 4th. More on this from Executive Producer Joe Neate: https://t.co/TsTNAgW7Dh pic.twitter.com/NTIHklAqC0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 15, 2022

