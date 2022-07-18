This guide shows how to get Rare Candy in Pokemon Go, The closest thing to buying rare Pokemon Go Candy is buying Premium Raid Passes, which allow you to do multiple battle runs to earn the rare Candy as the prize. Pokemon GO gives you between one and three rare candies after completing difficult Field Research or winning a battle raid. One of the ways that Pokemon GO players may obtain rare candy is through special research challenges.

You can also look at the list of available special research tasks and timed research tasks to see if there are any that will award players Rare Candy. Rare Candy will not be the reward of a Special Research Task, but Trainers may luck into having Rare Candy as a potential reward. If the fight is won, the opportunity is to capture up to 12 Rare Candy at once, and this is probably the most effective way to collect these items, provided that you have powerful enough Pokemon, of course.

The first way is to obtain rare candy from Pokemon Go through winning battles in raids, which is achieved by defeating a Raid Boss. To maximize their chances at getting rare candy from these Raids, however, Trainers will want to look into fighting level five and level mega bosses in the Raids. Niantic and Pokemon Go have announced they are going to decrease the chances of getting Rare Candy in the Raids but will increase the chances of getting Rare Candy from Go Battle Leagues.

Considering some Legendary Pokemon require the Trainer to travel up to 20 kilometers with them just for one piece of this candy, getting rare Candy is essential. The Trainer receives rewards whenever they defeat the Raid Boss, and Rare Candy has the possibility of being included in these rewards. Rarer Pokemon will require higher-level evolutionary items, which are harder to obtain, and some Pokemon will be so rare you have trouble collecting candy to theme them.

To accomplish an easier challenge, Trainers must capture at least 9 species of Pokemon. For example, one easier task would require a trainer to catch 9 species of Pokemon, and a harder one would require a trainer to catch an elusive Ditto, which is typically disguised in the form of another species in the card.

You will not get a second chance if you use your Candy on a Pokemon that does not actually need it, so be strategic about what Pokemon you feed. All these factors are what make candies such a crucial part of Pokemon GO, and why you want to keep hunting for more.

The method to obtain candies is quite easy, and you will find all of the tricks for getting candy in Pokemon Go here. It is absolutely unrecommended to use a cheat to obtain rare candy because that might put you on a blacklist, but you can use the tricks shared in this article so you can easily obtain the rare candy, rather than being banned from Pokemon Go altogether.