Seattle News Station Plays The Halo Theme

The Halo-themed Seattle Space Needle lit up during New Year’s Eve, and the game’s iconic soundtrack played during the countdown to midnight. Seattle residents welcomed the new year with a Halo theme played in Space Needle. Overall, it’s pretty cool to see the Halo theme play out during the New Years’ celebrations. This came as an ultimate surprise as Halo fans might not even have expected the main theme song to be played in the New Year’s Eve countdown. Reddit user aura_dl0923 noted that in the King 5 New Years’ Eve Newsletter in Seattle, WA, it was the theme Halo The airing at the last minute of 2021.

For some fans, it may seem strange that the local news station chose to broadcast Hello during this important event, but there are good reasons. The local news station in Seattle, Washington using the iconic Halo theme during the New Year’s Eve countdown is simply epic. Specifically, the playable version of the theme was “MJOLNIR Mix”, a heavy version of the 2004 Halo 2 electric guitar.

The news channel may think that with the recent release of “Halo Infinite” and how to organize and win the demo of the halo theme, it should create a good soundtrack before the end of 2021. For Halos’s music, ODonnell created “frozen” arrangements that resembled the passage of games. ODonnell emphasized the importance of using earlier tunes in the latter part of the trilogy as a partial 3’s music contained various refinements and changes to previous themes heard in the series, The composer wanted to “blow” the epic sounds from the first game. ODonnell described the prospect of writing new music as a challenge and a relief in moving away from the iconic Halo themes.

The point is that the main Halos theme was recently used in a New Year's event.

The two-volume original Halo 2 soundtrack was produced by Neil Rogers. The first album was released at the same time as the video game in 2004 and became the best-selling game soundtrack ever in the United States. ODonnell's Halo Trilogy soundtrack has received critical acclaim and has won multiple awards, and the release of Halo 2's commercial soundtrack has become the best-selling video game soundtrack ever in the United States. Artists such as Marty ODonnell have composed a lot of music tracks for the halo series and they have become synonymous with the halo name.