The Elden Ring graphics team felt extra pressure because of Demon’s Souls PS5 visuals

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, shared the reason why he has not played the Blue Points Demons Souls remake, and when the FromSoftware team was impressed with the graphics of the game, as they developed Elden Ring for PS5. From Software, the designer revealed in the latest issue of EDGE magazine that he didn’t play the Bluepoints remake of the 2009 game, but said that its graphics development team felt its impact. “So I haven’t played the remake of The Demon, but I’m very happy to see him take on this new look, this new current-generation graphics. It worried me when it was re-released, but, you know, at the end of the day, I’m just glad to see the reaction and glad to see people like it”.

Miyazaki continued to acknowledge that, overall, graphics fidelity is an area that FromSoftware is working hard to improve. In an interview with Edge Magazine, Miyazaki said that although he has not played the PS5 version of Demon Soul, the excellent remake of Bluepoint Games undoubtedly put pressure on the graphics team Elden Rings (thanks to VGC). When asked whether the graphic fidelity of the Demon Spirit would put extra pressure on his team, VGC. He added: “This is an area where I feel a little sorry for my graphics team because I know they work very hard. Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphic designers can feel this better than anyone else”.

“It was an old game, so the fact that it was redesigned that way and the addition of new players obviously made me very happy. It was a difficult game at the time, with relatively rough development, so I was worried about new players. They didn’t get the same pleasure. It was an old game, so seeing it redesigned that way and seeing new players playing it was obviously something that I was very happy with. ” One thing that was really interesting was watching [Bluepoint Games] Working out things we hadn’t thought about and approaching certain elements of the game, its graphics and game mechanics in a way that we couldn’t or hadn’t done before”.

