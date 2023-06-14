SEC asks more time to provide clarity on crypto responding to the Coinbase’s Plea

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently sought additional time to address Coinbase’s appeal for clear regulatory guidelines concerning cryptocurrencies. Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the country, had previously requested the SEC to provide comprehensive guidance on the regulatory framework for digital assets. In response, the SEC asks for more time to provide clarity on crypto to formulate its official response, leaving the crypto industry and market participants in a state of uncertainty.

The securities regulator has stated that it will provide a recommendation on Coinbase’s rulemaking request within 120 days, dismissing the action as lacking merit.

SEC Seeks Extension to Respond to Coin Base’s Request for Crypto Regulatory Clarity

The US securities regulator has requested a four-month extension to respond to Coinbase’s appeal for regulatory clarity in the crypto industry. In a letter dated June 13 and submitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated its need for an additional 120 days to address Coinbase’s request for the adoption of new rules and enhanced clarity regarding cryptocurrency laws.

In response to the court’s order on June 6, the SEC has issued a letter addressing whether it is denying Coinbase’s rulemaking request or simply seeking additional time to respond. The regulatory body clarified that it had not decided against the petition, either in its entirety or in part. Furthermore, the SEC stated that Coinbase’s request for a writ of mandamus holds no merit, implying a lack of legal basis for immediate action.

Regulator Asserts Denial of Mandamus Petition, Expects Recommendation on Coin base’s Rulemaking Request in 120 Days

The regulatory body has asserted its stance that the mandamus petition should be denied while expressing its expectation to provide a recommendation on Coinbase’s petition for rulemaking within the next 120 days. Following the SEC’s letter, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, took to Twitter, informing his 40,000 followers that the SEC had reiterated the “fallacy” that it had not made any decisions regarding new regulations.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, criticized the SEC’s letter, highlighting its failure to acknowledge the clear statements made by SEC Chair Gary Gensler regarding the absence of intent to issue new rules. Grewal pointed out that the letter wrongly conflated the evidence of a decision implied by those statements with the argument that the statements themselves constitute a decision.

Grewal further stated that the SEC’s refusal to commit to any deadline goes against the explicit order of the Court. It is worth noting that the court’s order to the SEC coincided with the regulator filing a lawsuit against Coinbase on the same day. The lawsuit accused Coinbase of offering unregistered securities and operating an unregistered securities exchange.

As the SEC asks for more time to provide clarity on crypto to respond to Coinbase’s appeal for crypto clarity, it has created further uncertainty in the regulatory landscape of the crypto industry. While Coinbase and other stakeholders have advocated for clear guidelines to foster innovation and protect investors, the SEC’s response, claiming the appeal has “no merit,” has raised concerns. The lack of a definitive timeline from the SEC and its reluctance to commit to new rules despite the court’s order has drawn criticism.

This ongoing regulatory ambiguity hampers the growth of the crypto market, hinders innovation, and may drive businesses to seek more favorable jurisdictions. The outcome of the SEC’s response will undoubtedly shape the future of the industry, determining how cryptocurrencies are embraced and regulated in the United States.

