SEC Charges Former Corrections Officer in a Crypto Scam Case

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against former corrections officer, John A. DeSalvo, previously a lieutenant at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, alleging his involvement in a cryptocurrency scam with a deliberate focus on police officers and first responders.

DeSalvo’s Alleged Crypto Scam: Promising Pension Revolution with Blazar Token

As per the announcement made on August 23rd, it is claimed that DeSalvo managed to amass $623,388 from 222 investors by marketing his cryptocurrency token, Blazar, between November 2021 and May 2022. DeSalvo asserted that Blazar could supersede the conventional state pension systems utilized by police, firefighters, and paramedics, ensuring substantial profits. Allegedly, DeSalvo informed investors:

“Blazar Token is the first token or coin that can be purchased through payroll deduction every week. It will be taken out of one’s weekly earnings pretax similar to payment into a pension, 401k, IRA, or any other retirement savings plans.”

During his investor solicitation efforts, De Salvo allegedly provided inaccurate information, claiming, “We transformed into a securitized token under the oversight of the SEC,” even though the token had not undergone registration with the regulatory entity. Contrary to his assurance of an initial insider “lock-up” phase, DeSalvo purportedly offloaded 41 billion Blazar tokens, valued at $51,000 at that moment, immediately upon the token’s introduction on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap in May 2022.

Investor Restrictions and Rapid Devaluation: Blazar Token’s Troubling Trajectory

While DeSalvo conducted his sale, investors encountered restrictions preventing them from disposing of their Blazar tokens. Within less than two weeks following DeSalvo’s sale on PancakeSwap, the Blazar token’s value had plummeted by over 99.9%. The statement from the SEC read:

“DeSalvo’s massive volume of sales placed downward pressure on the Blazar Token’s trading price and drained PancakeSwap of the majority of its liquidity in the investment, resulting in its collapse and substantial investor losses.”

The SEC charges a former corrections officer and is pursuing a permanent injunction against DeSalvo, aiming to prohibit him from engaging in security offerings, in addition to seeking civil penalties and the return of ill-gotten profits through disgorgement.

Navigating Crypto’s Twists: Lessons in Oversight, Investor Vigilance, and Reform

As detailed in the allegations, DeSalvo purportedly leveraged his position to amass funds for his Blazar token venture, asserting it as a replacement for traditional state pension systems for emergency service personnel. Investors, including those within the law enforcement community, were drawn to the prospect of not only financial gain but also meaningful reform. However, the alleged false claims regarding SEC oversight and the hasty token sell-off immediately after its launch on PancakeSwap have left investors reeling.

This case highlights the critical importance of regulatory oversight and investor education within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The SEC’s pursuit of a permanent injunction against DeSalvo and its demand for penalties and disgorgement emphasize the gravity of the allegations and the need to deter fraudulent actors from preying on unsuspecting individuals.

In a tale that blends financial deception with the allure of social change, the SEC charges former corrections officer John A. DeSalvo to underscore the dire consequences of unchecked cryptocurrency schemes. DeSalvo’s alleged orchestration of a crypto scam that targeted police officers and first responders paints a stark picture of the lengths to which fraudsters will go to exploit trust and appeal to noble causes.

As detailed in the allegations, DeSalvo purportedly leveraged his position to amass funds for his Blazar token venture, asserting it as a replacement for traditional state pension systems for emergency service personnel. Investors, including those within the law enforcement community, were drawn to the prospect of not only financial gain but also meaningful reform. However, the alleged false claims regarding SEC oversight and the hasty token sell-off immediately after its launch on PancakeSwap have left investors reeling.

Also Read: Binance uses Moonpay to Revamp USD volume.

Comments

comments