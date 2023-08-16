SEC officials might bring exponential shifts in crypto regulation

In the current view of things and amidst exponential shifts in crypto regulation, the SEC is looking to reform certain sects of their working. ESG disclosures are likely to be required by the SEC, and laws governing executive preplanned stock transactions and corporate share buybacks will likely be revised as a result. More regulations will apply to SPACs, and they will also be the focus of enforcement activities. The commission is anticipated to keep exercising its authority over cryptocurrency-related conduct that it considers to be related to securities. Enforcement actions will continue to be taken in response to secret executive benefits.

The establishment of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is one of the prospective improvements amidst exponential shifts in crypto regulation in the US and at the SEC that might have a favourable effect on the cryptocurrency business, according to the former head of internet enforcement at the SEC. A Republican victory in the White House, the resignation of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, and the appointment of ‘crypto mom’ Hester Peirce as acting SEC Chair are just some potential developments.

What could change for the SEC, and who is saying all of these things?

John Reed Stark, a former employee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), wrote a lengthy tweet on Sunday outlining prospective reforms that could help the cryptocurrency business, such as the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amidst exponential shifts in crypto regulation. Stark is the current president serving John Reed Stark Consulting, a company that deals in cybersecurity. He established the SEC Office of Internet Enforcement and oversaw it for 11 years as its director. He was an SEC enforcement lawyer for 15 years.

Several American businesses, including Blackrock, the biggest asset management in the world, are requesting SEC approval to introduce a spot bitcoin ETF. The SEC, however, has not yet approved any spot cryptocurrency ETFs. Stark stated that his opinion is that the current SEC will NOT approve a request for a Bitcoin spot ETF due to several strong arguments.

Can Republicans revitalize the Cryptocurrency market in the US?

A nonpartisan, independent nonprofit organization that promotes economic security, Better Markets, which the former SEC official cited, explained on August 9 why the SEC should not opt for spot bitcoin ETF submissions. However, Stark thinks that if a Republican is elected president of the United States in 2024, the SEC might see changes that are advantageous to the cryptocurrency business. Election Day in the US is set for November 5, 2024. He is quite expectant of changing tides in the cryptocurrency market post the US Presidential Elections in 2024.

He explained that the SEC’s efforts to enforce crypto laws would probably “decrease significantly” under a Republican president of the United States. He clarified that this might entail shifting reforms away from registration violations charges(such as the failure of a cryptocurrency trading platform to register as an exchange, broker-dealer, and clearing firm)” and instead concentrating more on fraud cases. Stark also anticipates that the incoming SEC would become far more open to the idea of approving a spot bitcoin ETF and would be far more likely to take other regulatory actions that are crypto-friendly.

The former SEC enforcement official continued by explaining that, following the election of a new U.S. president, the current SEC chairman usually steps down, and the job of the new chairman is usually confirmed and filled three to four months later. According to Stark, SEC crypto-related enforcement and most crypto-related SEC disruptions must be halted as soon as it is possible. Stark forewarned last week that the current SEC will never stop imposing new regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

Also Read: Bank of America Asseses significance of PayPal USD stablecoin.

Comments

comments