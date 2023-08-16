Bank of America Asseses significance of PayPal USD stablecoin

The Fednow payments platform and Paypal’s USD stablecoin both received analysis from Bank of America last week. The bank states that it does not anticipate the widespread adoption of PYUSD to happen very soon and that the launch of Paypal’s stablecoin won’t result in accelerated problems. Stablecoins are potentially a more effective payment method, according to Bank of America, as it highlights the significance of PayPal USD stablecoin.

Bank of America released a report on global digital assets strategy. Alkesh Shah, the head of Bank of America Global Research’s global crypto and digital asset strategy, and Andrew Moss, the bank’s global digital asset strategist, wrote the paper.

What is PayPal’s USD Stablecoin?

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the company’s stablecoin, is currently being launched. According to the release, PayPal stablecoin’s primary goal will be to facilitate virtual payments, particularly within blockchain ecosystems. The stablecoin has several unique characteristics, including the ability to be converted into fiat money on the PayPal network using a straightforward conversion process. It is presently only accessible to qualified PayPal customers in the United States.

In essence, PayPal USD is a cryptocurrency similar to stablecoin whose value is set at the value of the U.S. dollar, which serves as its underlying asset. A cryptocurrency tied to a fiat currency is known as a stablecoin. PYUSD is fully backed (collateralized), in the words of PayPal, by USD deposits, short-term US treasuries, and comparable financial equivalents.

As a result, even when the value of other cryptocurrencies and the larger market fluctuates, the PYUSD pegging mechanism keeps the USD value constant. If an unforeseeable circumstance results in the stablecoin decoupling from the corresponding fiat currency, the reserves provide users with an assurance that they will be able to exchange their stablecoins for the underlying assets.

What does the report by Bank of America state?

The debut of PayPal’s (PYPL) stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD) would boost payment efficiency and customer satisfaction, but the cryptocurrency’s adoption is unlikely to be significant shortly amidst research stating the significance of PayPal USD stablecoin.

The competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is expected to grow over the longer term, according to economists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss. Stablecoins are a particular class of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to another asset, usually the dollar.

When rates were near zero, investors may have felt comfortable holding non-yielding stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), but with short-term rates at 5%, yield-bearing stablecoins will likely become more readily available and alluring.

Rather disappointing final comments by Bank of America

Bank of America didn’t foresee that the launch of stablecoin PayPal USD will result in “accelerated regulatory clarity” because the stablecoin’s issuance will not possibly alter systemic risks of the same. It will not prove further to affect cryptocurrency markets.

PYUSD would probably focus on a market that has mostly been unexplored up until now, such as “blockchain technology-enabled asset transfers, payments, and remittances,” the article noted amidst the significance of PayPal USD stablecoin.

Remarks on FedNow

The Fednow service, which went online earlier this year, enables account-to-bank account transfers of customer funds. We see Fednow as a vital and creative response to a problem that other nations have already addressed: ineffective domestic payments and transfers.

The analysts outlined why Fednow’s infrastructure did not make use of blockchain technology, saying: “Instead, Fednow uses traditional payment rails to produce an interbank settlement system.”

As the ecosystem evolves, hope increases as stablecoin’s potential increases and to provide solutions that would be faster and cheaper, all of which is now not currently supported, but shortly, it is very likely that it will.

