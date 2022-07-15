Secret Service in trouble as news of deleted Jan 6 messages creates a stir

The tremors left by January 6, 2021 incidents are yet to subside. And now news concerning specific deleted messages has surfaced putting the Secret Service under public scrutiny. The central question at the moment which is in the minds of a good majority of people is whether this will open a bigger can of worms. Ever since the news of the deleted messages began doing the rounds on social media, Twitter has been filled with reactions and responses, rocketing ‘Secret Service’ to the trending list. As we know, once Twitterati starts pouring their thoughts, different possible sides of the story emerge. Read along to know more.

The What And Why

The truth or probable truth about the deleted messages was brought forth through a letter addressed to the January 6 committee. The said letter was sent by the Department of Homeland Security Office. While the Secret Service insists on the narrative that the erasure of the messages was nothing but the aftermath of a ‘device replacement program,’ the letter says otherwise. It states that the messages were deleted following a request from the oversight officials to the agency’s electronic communications.

According to the Washington Post, Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesperson said that the few electronic communications were deleted in January, whereas the request was made by the inspector general in February. This completely disputes the timeline of the events.

With this incident, the Secret Service’s role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has become more prone to suspicion. The fact remains that the Secret Service tried to remove Vice President, Mike Pence from the scene when the rioters made their way to the building. Had the attempt been successful, the outcome would have been even worse than what it is at present.

The deleted messages are putting forth yet another question of who is pulling the puppet strings, and if there is a greater master brain behind the events. Twitter has been brimming with different takes on the incident, and quite naturally the topic has made it to the trending list. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

Woah!

Major Biden getting ready to testify against the secret service pic.twitter.com/TyMgdVMItj — ☀️ Rebecca ☀️ (@beccavexed) July 15, 2022

Talk about timely coordinated accidents.

raise your hand if you would like to see the head of the Secret Service testify under oath in front of Congress for 11 straight hours on live television to explain how the fuck every text message from Jan 6 got 'accidentally' deleted, because we're not fucking buying it — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2022

Secret Service cannot remain too secretive anymore.

What is happening with the Secret Service? What secrets might they be hiding in service to the former president? Urgent questions. The gravity of this situation cannot be underestimated or allowed to proceed without answers. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 15, 2022

Who said drama doesn’t happen in real life.

The Secret Service was officially compromised. This is how coups succeed. We are lucky January 6 failed — but if we don't prosecute EVERYONE swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law, the next January 6 will be the end of America. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 15, 2022

Looks like Pence had good instincts after all.

The more that comes out about the Secret Service further validates why Pence wouldn’t get in the car with them on Jan 6th. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) July 15, 2022

Questions are being asked and answers can’t be kept under the haze anymore.

Who ordered the Secret Service to delete those January 5 and January 6 text messages? The rot was even deeper than we realized. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 15, 2022

Trump does have an insanely accurate sense of timing.

In December 2019, Trump tweeted that Secret Service Assistant Director Anthony Ornato would become his Deputy Chief of Staff.

For Trump to name a Secret Service official to that job, especially on eve of reelection campaign, was abnormal and should have been alarming red flag. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 15, 2022

CONFIRMED: Many of the United States Secret Service’s text messages sent on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 were deleted after a Department of Homeland Security watchdog asked for them, per letter sent to Congress and confirmed by House Homeland spox — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 14, 2022

At the moment, the answer is dancing on the bridge between a yes and a no.

I'm no legal expert but when the Secret Service deletes text messages from 1/5 and 1/6 after investigators ask for them, isn't that tampering with evidence? — I Smoked Elon's Billion Dollars (@BlackKnight10k) July 15, 2022

Major knew things.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Major was on to something when he bit the Secret Service agent. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) July 15, 2022

Is it time to get dogs trending on Twitter?