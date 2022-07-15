Log In Register
Secret Service in trouble as news of deleted Jan 6 messages creates a stir

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

The tremors left by January 6, 2021 incidents are yet to subside. And now news concerning specific deleted messages has surfaced putting the Secret Service under public scrutiny. The central question at the moment which is in the minds of a good majority of people is whether this will open a bigger can of worms. Ever since the news of the deleted messages began doing the rounds on social media, Twitter has been filled with reactions and responses, rocketing ‘Secret Service’ to the trending list. As we know, once Twitterati starts pouring their thoughts, different possible sides of the story emerge. Read along to know more.

Secret Service

The What And Why

The truth or probable truth about the deleted messages was brought forth through a letter addressed to the January 6 committee. The said letter was sent by the Department of Homeland Security Office. While the Secret Service insists on the narrative that the erasure of the messages was nothing but the aftermath of a ‘device replacement program,’ the letter says otherwise. It states that the messages were deleted following a request from the oversight officials to the agency’s electronic communications.

According to the Washington Post, Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesperson said that the few electronic communications were deleted in January, whereas the request was made by the inspector general in February. This completely disputes the timeline of the events.

With this incident, the Secret Service’s role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has become more prone to suspicion. The fact remains that the Secret Service tried to remove Vice President, Mike Pence from the scene when the rioters made their way to the building. Had the attempt been successful, the outcome would have been even worse than what it is at present.

The deleted messages are putting forth yet another question of who is pulling the puppet strings, and if there is a greater master brain behind the events. Twitter has been brimming with different takes on the incident, and quite naturally the topic has made it to the trending list. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

Woah!

Talk about timely coordinated accidents.

Secret Service cannot remain too secretive anymore.

Who said drama doesn’t happen in real life.

Looks like Pence had good instincts after all.

Questions are being asked and answers can’t be kept under the haze anymore.

Trump does have an insanely accurate sense of timing.

At the moment, the answer is dancing on the bridge between a yes and a no.

Major knew things.

Is it time to get dogs trending on Twitter?

 

