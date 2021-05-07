How to use the SeekaHost WordPress Hosting Control Panel to host a WP Site or Private Blog and get online?

Do you want to start a WordPress blog but not sure where to start from? Read this in-depth SeekaHost WordPress hosting review and learn to start a WordPress in quick steps.

There are so many Content Management Systems like WordPress, Magento, Joomla, and more, but WordPress is considered as the best CMS platform to start a blog.

It is not only a free platform but as many free plugins and themes that suit your blog needs. SEO on WordPress is no rocket science with free SEO plugins.

SeekaHost is one best WordPress hosting providers in the world with easy to use WordPress Hosting control panel – SeekaPanel to launch your dream WordPress blog.

So, let’s dive into this exclusive SeekaHost WordPress hosting plans review and get the job done for you.

About SeekaHost

SeekaHost is a domain and hosting service provider specializing in its own self-hosted control panel optimized for WordPress. But you can always choose cPanel or Plesk control panel while selecting a WordPress hosting plan.

The reason to choose SeekaPanel with any WordPress hosting plan is its simplicity and ease of use. At one-click, you can install WordPress, take manual backups, and even install an SSL certificate.

Doesn’t that sound fascinating to you?

Yes, SeekaHost is one of the most reliable, powerful, and secure WordPress hosting providers with cheap WordPress hosting plans.

In the next section of SeekaHost WordPress hosting review, you can see the different WordPress hosting plans and their features.

SeekaHost WordPress hosting plans & features

There are four simple SeekaHost WordPress hosting plans to choose from. If you want to start a single website, then choose the Starter plan and pay annually to save more.

Take a deeper look into all the SeekaHost WordPress hosting plans and their features.

Starter Plan: Starting at $1.49/month

Host a single WordPress site with 2 GB disc space, 10 GB bandwidth, free SSL certificate & one-click activation, one-click WordPress installation, free site migration, malware & DDoS protection, one-click backup, unlimited sites tracking.

But this plan does not offer free WordPress and Remote support.

Standard: Starting at $5.50/month

Host up to 3 WordPress sites with the lowest price WordPress hosting. The plan offers 2 GB disc space, 10 GB bandwidth, and all the other features as included in the Starter plan.

Growth: Starting at $8/month

With the Growth plan, you can host up to 5 WordPress sites with disc space 50 GB and 50 GB of data transfer. All the other features are the same as the Standard and Starter plan. One added advantage of this plan is that it also provides WordPress support that is very reliable and responds quickly to your queries.

Premium: Starting at $12/month

If you want to host 10 different WordPress sites, then you should go with this plan. The disc space is 100 GB and even bandwidth is 100 GB. The Premium offers WordPress support as well as free Remote support along with the same features as in the Growth plan.

How To Start a WordPress Blog at the Best Price?

Starting a WordPress blog is no rocket science. Simply follow these quick steps on how to start a blog and share your thoughts to the world.

Domain Registration – Getting your first baby blog out in the world

Registering a domain at SeekaHost is the first and foremost step to start a WordPress blog in 2021. Click on the button below and you will be redirected to the official SeekaHost website. On the landing page, you will find a search box to type in your preferred domain name.

Enter the domain name and if available, proceed with the purchase. You will have to create a new account, the confirmation of the same will be sent on your registered email address.

Once you have created your account, you can select the free add ons like DNS management, Email forwarding, and more. At the bottom of the page, click on the Continue Button, and fill in your details.

You will be asked to choose the currency, so go with the USD and your preferred payment method.

Proceed with the payment and upon successful payment, you will receive an email.

Buy a WordPress Hosting Plan

Now that you have the domain in your bag, you need a hosting for launching your WordPress blog. As I have shown in the SeekaHost WordPress hosting plans section, you can choose the Starter plan for a single WordPress site.

So, select the plan and again create a new account on Seekahost.app

Choose annual billing and proceed with the hosting subscription.

Enter your card details and click on Subscribe. Upon successful payment, your WordPress hosting will be active.

Adding a New WP Site – Giving the platform to your site to rock on on the internet

You can now add a WordPress site at one-click. Simply enter your domain name, blog title, enable its visibility, and proceed by clicking on the WordPress site button.

In seconds, your WP site will be online but there’s one more crucial step remaining, and what’s that?

It’s pointing your site’s Nameservers correctly.

Go to the domain settings, and click on Manage nameservers. Select the Use custom nameservers option and enter Nameserver 1 & 2. Now your WP blog is all set to go live and happening.

SSL Certificate

Security of your site is crucial and SeekaHost knows this. To ensure a secure connection between the web server and the browser, SeekaHost offers a free SSL certificate. To enable SSL on your site, click on the SSL tab just below the backup in your dashboard and turn it ON.

Make sure you have changed the nameservers before you turn ON the SSL for your site.

After a while (does not have to be a lot of time), the SSL gets activated and you can see the padlock on your site.

Email Accounts

It’s easy to create a business email within the dashboard. Simply enter the email address you want to create, and the password. Click on Create Email and the email gets created successfully. Now, you can access the SeekaHost webmail with the login credentials you had created.

See how easy it is to create a WordPress blog using the SeekaHost WordPress Blog Hosting Control Panel.

You can now login to your WordPress admin dashboard by clicking on Site login and start customizing your blog. The username and password for WordPress admin can be found on your email.

Conclusion

Hope this gave you some good insights about the SeekaHost WordPress hosting control panel and hope the steps were crystal clear and easy for you to start a WordPress blog right away.

Do comment below whether the SeekaHost WordPress Hosting review article was helpful. You can get any support from SeekaHost on live chat and we sure you like it once you have your hands on it.