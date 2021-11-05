Self driving farm robot uses laser to kill pesticides without harmful impact

In the last two decades, the nutrient content in vegetables is down by 40% especially due to the use of harsh herbicides use. Carbon Robotics founder Paul Mikesell further talks about how farmers are increasingly concerned about the health impacts on people in long term. Without continually using the chemicals, the natural growth could possibly cost half of the crop. So Carbon Robotics came up with a solution, a robot that can kill weeds by laser.

The self-driving robot by Carbon Robotics can kill 100,000 weeds within an hour. In a recent episode of the TechFirst podcast, Mikesell told, “We wanted [to] figure out if there’s a better way we could do this. What we discovered relatively early on is that through the use of high-powered energy systems — so, lasers, which is essentially a way of delivering targeted energy — we can kill these weeds. And we can do it with the use of our computer vision and deep learning expertise … which allows us to in real-time identify what’s a weed, what’s a crop … and kill the weeds. Get rid of them.”