The U.S. Senate has voted to eliminate $1.1 billion in future funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a move that could jeopardize local NPR and PBS stations across the country. The vote, which passed 51–48 along mostly party lines, is part of a larger package of federal budget rescissions backed by President Trump.

If finalized, the cuts would strip public media of all federal funding for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, dealing a significant blow to hundreds of stations that depend on CPB support to remain operational. The funding rollback includes $60 million that had been set aside for upgrading public broadcasting’s aging infrastructure and interconnection systems.

Local Public Media Could Face Shutdowns

The CPB, a nonprofit organization funded by Congress, plays a critical role in supporting public radio and television. Each year, the organization distributes over 70 percent of its budget to nearly 1,500 local stations across the U.S. These funds allow stations to provide educational programming, local news coverage, and emergency alerts—especially in rural or underserved communities.

According to CPB data, its annual budget for fiscal year 2025 stands at $545 million, with the majority allocated to television programming (66.9%) and radio (22.3%). Losing federal backing could force many of these stations to shut down, leaving communities without access to trusted news and potentially critical public safety alerts.

Cuts Part of Larger Federal Spending Rollback

The CPB funding cut is part of a broader $9.4 billion rescission plan that targets several other government agencies, including the U.S. State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). With the Senate’s approval, the package will now return to the House of Representatives, which passed an earlier version of the measure last month. A final vote in the House is expected soon.

During Senate deliberations, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced an amendment to preserve CPB funding, but it failed by a narrow margin. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), one of the few Republicans to oppose the main bill, had also proposed an alternative amendment aimed at maintaining CPB support while restricting federal funds from being directed to NPR. That proposal was also rejected.

Public Safety and Educational Resources on the Line

The funding rollback has drawn widespread criticism from public media advocates and lawmakers concerned about its potential impact on emergency communications and public safety. Stations supported by the CPB play a key role in delivering Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) through systems like PBS WARN. These alerts are critical for reaching people during natural disasters or other emergencies, particularly in regions where power or internet access is limited.

Between January and December 2024, public TV stations transmitted over 11,000 WEAs through PBS WARN, marking a 30% increase over the previous year. These alerts help notify residents of tornadoes, wildfires, floods, and other emergency situations—sometimes when all other communications have failed.

Public radio also plays a role in national emergency response. NPR manages the Public Radio Satellite System, which receives emergency feeds directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and broadcasts them through local stations, including presidential alerts.

Political Divisions Deepen Over Public Media’s Role

The decision to cut CPB funding reflects deeper political tensions over the role of public media in American society. President Trump and several Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused NPR and PBS of having a left-leaning bias. In April, the administration renewed calls to defund public broadcasting entirely. Trump has also moved to oust three Democratic-appointed members of the CPB board who refused to step down, filing a lawsuit this week in an attempt to remove them.

During the Senate debate, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized public broadcasting as ideologically biased and argued that taxpayers should not be compelled to fund programming they may disagree with. Supporters of the cuts echoed these views, suggesting that public broadcasting has strayed from its original, nonpartisan mission.

However, opponents argue that public media remains one of the few sources of non-commercial, fact-based news and educational programming in the country. Public broadcasters are especially vital in smaller communities, where commercial media often does not operate.

Advocates Urge House to Reject Cuts

The Senate’s decision has sparked strong reactions from industry groups and public media organizations. America’s Public Television Stations, which represents local broadcasters, said the elimination of federal support would be devastating and urged the House to block the measure. The group warned that many stations could “go dark” as early as October 1, 2025, the date when funding would end if the cuts are finalized.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher also responded, pointing to survey data showing that over 75% of both Republican and Democratic listeners rely on public radio for emergency information and trusted news. Maher emphasized that eliminating funding would not only hurt local journalism and education but could also compromise community safety.

By the Numbers: