Scout Motors, a new electric vehicle brand from the Volkswagen Group, is taking aim at one of the auto industry’s oldest and most entrenched systems: the dealership model. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Scout is urging the government to eliminate state franchise laws that require automakers to sell their cars through third-party dealerships.

The company says these rules originally designed to protect local businesses have turned into roadblocks that stifle innovation, hurt competition, and make the car-buying process more complicated than it needs to be.

A Simpler Way to Buy a Car

Scout’s goal is simple: when its Terra electric pickup and Traveler SUV launch in 2027, the company wants customers to be able to buy them directly online or at branded experience centers without needing to go through a traditional dealership.

“We’re building Scout from scratch with today’s customer in mind,” said Blair Anderson, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Scout. “People want fast, transparent, and modern shopping experiences. The current laws just don’t reflect that.”

Instead of showrooms full of salespeople and price negotiations, Scout envisions a digital-first experience that feels more like shopping for a phone or a laptop easy, upfront, and on your own terms.

Dealers Push Back Hard

Not everyone is happy with this approach. Auto dealer associations in Florida and California have already filed lawsuits, accusing Scout of breaking state franchise laws with its vehicle reservation system. These laws, dealers argue, protect consumers by ensuring local support, service, and fair pricing.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), one of the most powerful voices in the auto industry, has vowed to fight Scout’s direct-sales push. “These laws exist for a reason,” said a NADA spokesperson. “Dealers are part of their communities. They support local jobs and give customers a place to turn when something goes wrong.”

Not Your Average VW Brand

While Scout is backed by Volkswagen, it’s operating independently, with its own team, brand identity, and go-to-market strategy. That independence, Scout argues, should free it from the old rules that bind legacy carmakers.

The company’s planned experience centers, combined with digital tools and mobile service options, aim to make the car buying and ownership journey smoother and more personal.

Why It Matters

Scout’s battle isn’t just about how one company wants to sell cars. It’s part of a much bigger shift happening across the auto industry, especially as electric vehicles become more mainstream.

If Scout succeeds, it could open the door for more carmakers—new and old—to rethink how they connect with customers. That could mean fewer trips to dealerships, more pricing transparency, and faster delivery times.

But for now, the fight is just beginning. As the DOJ reviews Scout’s request, all eyes are on whether the rules of the road for car sales in the U.S. are finally about to change.