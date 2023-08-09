Sennheiser HD 800S Selling for Biggest Price Slash of $200 @ Amazon

If you are an audiophile who loves exploring different tastes and genres of music, then here we have got you covered with a great deal for a flagship headset by Sennheiser, the HD 800S.

To give you a glimpse about the headphones, here you will be getting all the premium features including a great set of specifications, and thanks to the new sale which reduces the price for a great budget. If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new audio product, especially to a new headphone then you can have your eyes on this new Sennheiser.

Sennheiser HD 800S – Specification and Features

Talking about the feature and specification side of the new Sennheiser HD 800S. Well, here for the price you get all the premium features including it coming with a premium over-head design. The headphones also come with great comfortable padding and also it combined quite powerful audio drivers too. Talking about the padding, the ear cups are made of soft and high-quality microfiber, making them both smooth and durable.

The headphone is meant for a professional environment but still, you can keep them if you are looking for a great audio experience just to let you know, the headphones can provide a great audio experience when it is connected to an amplifier.

The cups of the headphones are designed to provide airflow through which you won’t be feeling tired after using your headphones for a long period.

Talking more about the headphones, the new Sennheiser HD 800S comes with 56mm rine radiator transducers which make it among the bigger audio drivers you can get on a headphone. Just to enhance your overall audio experience where you will be getting support for Innovative Absorver Technology which helps to reduce the overall frequency response peaks. The headphone also comes with a detachable cable of 3 meters in length.

Discounts Worth Upto Sennheiser HD 800S

Talking about the pricing side, the usual price of the Sennheiser HD 800S is around $1700 which is of course a premium price considering it for a headphone. Thanks to the amazing sale on Amazon where now you can get these headphones for as low as $1499.95 after a huge discount of $200.

Is Sennheiser HD 800S Good?

Despite being a premium headphone, it’s among the products which are chosen by professional users. However, if you are wondering who has been thinking if this Sennheiser HD 800S is good or not, then here we have curated a few reviews about the products which will help you to take a final call on whether you should buy these headphones or not.

As of now, the headphone is ranked 4.5 out of 5.0 is ratings out of all the 403 ratings listed. We have a few real images of the products alongside the headphone reviews.

High build quality and premium sound as one would expect in a product at this price. Worth the money, says on customer I’ve never heard sound delivered so clearly. You do need the amp otherwise these 300-ohm beauties won’t deliver, says another customer I use Dan Clark, Focal, and other headphones but these are the ones that I use every day, another user shares.

The headphones have received mixed reviews where with positive you also get a few customers who have pointed out a few negative reviews too You can read those to get a better idea.

Bought a new pair of HD800s, and when it arrived it had a dirty headband and the left driver was defective, shares another user. I have no idea why these are so popular. I’m an audiophile and love music but spend way too much money on the hobby, shares a user. There was nothing to them. They felt so cheap, especially wearing them. They were like the sleeves on a stretched-out sweater, shares a reviewer. The sound sucked. I didn’t give them time to break in. They sucked, shares an another reviewer.

The standard 2.5mm or 3.5mm connectors weren’t included! To give you perspective, I listened through my $3500 tube DAC and $5500 tube amp and they sucked! Honestly, I could have held up two AM/FM transistor radios to my ears. Maybe I was expecting to be blown away because I was expecting to be blown away. They are, like, 70-year-old technology, shares another user.

Also Read: ieGeek Outdoor Wireless Security Camera selling for $35 at Walmart

Conclusion – Should you buy the new Sennheiser HD 800S

Hey there, fellow music lovers! If you’re someone who bleeds music and is looking for the best audio experience, it’s time to focus on the Sennheiser HD 800S headphones, which are a true audio treasure.

The Sennheiser HD 800S headphones often sell for a high price of about $1700. Now, let’s talk about discounts. Keep your hat on though, since the Amazon offer has reduced that to just $1499.95. That’s a massive $200 discount for a work of audio art.

Of course, there are different viewpoints out there as with any product. Some users are gushing over the high-end design and superb sound quality, saying it’s well worth the money. On the other hand, a few voices have expressed worry regarding sound preferences and quality control, citing personal preferences.

So, should you explore the Sennheiser HD 800S market? So, if you’re looking for an unrivaled audio experience with a touch of luxury and are willing to spend a lot of money on premium sound quality, these headphones can be your ideal symphonic companions. Keep in mind that the ultimate choice depends on your personal preferences and demands. Enjoy your listening!

Buy Sennheiser HD 800s from Amazon

Comments

comments