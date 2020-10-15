Sequoia India infused $7 mn in AR platform Avataar.me

Soul Vision Creations, which operates a 3D and Augmented Reality platform Avataar.me, has now secured $7 million from the Sequoia as a part of the Series A funding round.

Avataar has previously raised around $1.6 million across the three rounds of funding from the Wisconsin, angel investors, and New Horizon.

“To put the opportunity into perspective – by the end of 2019, there were about 1.65 billion handsets with built-in AR capabilities in consumer’s hands. This is creating an opportunity for AR/VR that didn’t exist 12 to 18 months ago,” Sravanth Aluru, CEO of Avataar in the statement.