Tango Eye secured funding from Lenskart

AvatarAvi
News

Tango Eye, a Chennai based Artificial Intelligence video analytics startup that connects the CCTV data into actionable insights has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding backed by the Lenskart.

Innov8 co-founder and Riso Capital also participated in the funding round.

“Our aim is to be the best-in-class AI company developing impactful software for retailers and brick and mortar operators,” said Surender Gounder, Founder and CEO, Tango Eye.

Peyush Bansal, Lenskart CEO and Co-founder, said:

“Lenskart has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance its offerings for customers. AI Computer Vision is an important area for us and there are a lot of possibilities here – smart merchandising, smart search, safety, standards, and much more. With Surender, we intend to leverage AI and Computer Vision to take customer experience to the next level.”

